DIO's 'Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City' And 'Holy Diver Live' Kick Off Live Album Reissue Series

Niji Entertainment and BMG have announced the first two albums in the DIO live album reissue series with "Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City" and "Holy Diver Live" on February 12, 2021. Fans can get an early listen with two tracks launched today, a never-before-released, live version of "Lord Of The Last Day" and a live version of the classic "Holy Diver". Watch a video for "Holy Diver" now below.
Wendy Dio, who has served as the curator of Dio's musical legacy and everything that relates to her late husband's career (including the Ronnie James Dio hologram tour), says: "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete DIO catalog available again with some interesting surprises."
"Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City"
* Reissue of DIO's long-out-of-print 2005 live release
* Newly remastered and newly created cover art
* Limited-edition vinyl version includes lenticular 3D album-sized art piece along with 3LP 180g black vinyl / triple gatefold
* Also available in 2CD deluxe mediabook and 3LP 180g black vinyl / triple gatefold standard edition / remastered digital version
* Features the complete live show experience as if you were there, including never-before-released version of "Lord Of The Last Day" and an amazing Simon Wright drum solo not on the original release.
* Both 3LP vinyl versions feature special mini four-track bonus from the 1996-2004 studio albums featuring "This Is Your Life" (from "Angry Machines"), "Fever Dreams" (from "Magica"), "Push" (from "Killing The Dragon") and "The Eyes" (from "Master Of The Moon")
Lineup:
Vocals: Ronnie James Dio
Guitar: Doug Aldrich
Bass: Jimmy Bain
Drums: Simon Wright
Keyboards: Scott Warren
Track listing:
Side A
01. Killing The Dragon
02. Egypt (The Chains Are On)
03. Push
Side B
04. Drum Solo - Simon Wright
05. Stand Up And Shout
06. Rock And Roll
07. Don't Talk To Strangers
Side C
08. Man On The Silver Mountain
09. Guitar Solo – Doug Aldrich
10. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll
11. Lord Of The Last Day
Side D
12. Fever Dreams
13. Holy Diver
14. Heaven And Hell
Side E
15. The Last In Line
16. Rainbow In The Dark
17. We Rock
Side F - Bonus: Best Of Studio Albums 1996-2004 (on LP configurations only)
18. This Is Your Life (from "Angry Machines")
19. Fever Dreams (from "Magica")
20. Push (from "Killing The Dragon")
21. The Eyes (from "Master Of The Moon")
Pre-order now at this location.
"Holy Diver Live"
* Reissue of DIO's long-out-of-print 2008 live release
* Newly remastered and newly created cover art
* Limited-edtion vinyl version includes lenticular 3D album-sized art piece along with 3LP 180g black vinyl / triple gatefold
* Also available in 2CD deluxe mediabook and 3LP 180g black vinyl / triple gatefold standard edition / remastered digital version
* Features the legendary DIO album "Holy Diver" performed live in its entirety plus DIO classics from across his career including BLACK SABBATH and RAINBOW.
* Recorded Live at the London Astoria
Lineup:
Vocals: Ronnie James Dio
Guitar: Doug Aldrich
Bass: Rudy Sarzo
Drums: Simon Wright
Keyboards: Scott Warren
Track listing:
Side A
01. Intro
02. Stand Up And Shout
03. Holy Diver
04. Gypsy
05. Drum Solo - Simon Wright
Side B
01. Caught In The Middle
02. Don't Talk To Strangers
03. Straight Through The Heart
04. Invisible
Side C
01. Rainbow In The Dark
02. Shame On The Night
03. Guitar Solo – Doug Aldrich
04. Holy Diver (Reprise)
Side D
01. Tarot Woman
02. Sign Of The Southern Cross
03. One Night In The City
Side E
01. Gates Of Babylon
02. Heaven And Hell
Side F
01. Man On The Silver Mountain
02. Catch The Rainbow
03. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll
04. Call For Encore
05. We Rock
Pre-order now at this location.