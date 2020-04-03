DIO's 1996-2004 Studio Album Collection Lands On Charts Around The Globe

DIO's recently reissued 1996-2004 studio albums have been met with an amazing worldwide reception, particularly in the United States, Germany and Spain, where all four albums have debuted at impressive chart positions, even surpassing the original releases' chart positions.

"Master Of The Moon" (2004) were released March 20 by BMG in newly remastered versions with rare and never before released live and studio bonus tracks.

Of the four releases, only "Killing The Dragon" charted upon original release in the U.S., peaking at No. 199. The reissues, however, have reached higher positions on the Billboard 200 sales chart, with "Magica" at No. 118, "Killing The Dragon" at No. 125, "Angry Machines" at No. 126 and "Master Of The Moon" at No. 127. On the U.S. catalog sales chart, the releases have fared even better: "Magica" at No. 46, "Killing The Dragon" at No. 49, "Angry Machines" at No. 50 and "Master Of The Moon" at No. 51.

On the German charts, the four records all landed in the Top 50, with all but "Killing The Dragon" surpassing their original positions: "Magica" landed at No. 32, with the original release at No. 40; "Killing The Dragon" came in at No. 35, just five positions higher than its original release; "Master Of The Moon" originally charted at No. 62, with the reissue coming in 19 spots higher at No. 43; and "Angry Machines", which did not originally chart, at No. 44.

In Spain, all four albums made their chart debuts with the reissues — all landing in the Top 30 — with "Killing The Dragon" at No. 16, "Magica" at No. 19, "Angry Machines" at No. 26 and "Master Of The Moon" at No. 28.

Long out of print on vinyl, the 180-gram black vinyl includes the original tracklistings and is available as a limited-edition first run with an LP-sized lenticular album art print. As a special bonus, the "Magica" 2-LP also contains a seven-inch single featuring "Electra", the only known completed track from the planned "Magica 2" album.

The CD versions of each album have also been long out of print globally. These newly remastered deluxe versions are showcased in mediabook packaging along with a second disc featuring rare and unreleased bonus material. In addition to rare studio tracks "Electra" (included on "Magica") and "Prisoner Of Paradise" (included on "Master Of The Moon"), each bonus disc includes a selection of both rare or never before released live tracks from the accompanying tour for each studio release.

The albums were remastered by longtime DIO collaborator Wyn Davis with updated artwork from frequent DIO art director Marc Sasso.

All bonus tracks are also available on the streaming/digital versions.

"Angry Machines"

Originally released in 1996 and featuring the lineup of Ronnie James Dio (vocals), Tracy G (guitars), Jeff Pilson (bass), Vinny Appice (drums) and Scott Warren (keyboards), the CD/digital version features 12 bonus tracks recorded live on the "Angry Machines" tour in 1997.

Disc 1 and LP track listing

01. Institutional Man

02. Don't Tell The Kids

03. Black

04. Hunter Of The Heart

05. Stay Out Of My Mind

06. Big Sister

07. Double Monday

08. Golden Rules

09. Dying In America

10. This Is Your Life

Disc 2 - Bonus / Live on "Angry Machines" tour 1997

01. Jesus Mary And The Holy Ghost - Straight Through The Heart

02. Don't Talk To Strangers

03. Double Monday

04. Hunter Of The Heart

05. Holy Diver

06. Heaven And Hell

07. Long Live Rock And Roll

08. Man On The Silver Mountain

09. Rainbow In The Dark

10. The Last In Line

11. The Mob Rules

12. We Rock

"Magica"

Originally released in 2000 and featuring the lineup of Ronnie James Dio (vocals), Craig Goldy (guitars), Jimmy Bain (bass) and Simon Wright (drums), the 2-LP set includes a bonus seven-inch of studio track "Electra" and the CD/digital version features 10 never-released-before "Magica" tracks performed on tour in 2001.

Disc 1 and LP 1 track listing (LP 2 includes "Magica Story" + bonus 7")

01. Discovery

02. Magica Theme

03. Lord Of The Last Day

04. Fever Dreams

05. Turn To Stone

06. Feed My Head

07. Eriel

08. Chalis

09. As Long As It's Not About Love

10. Losing My Insanity

11. Otherworld

12. Magica (Reprise)

13. Lord Of the Last Day (Reprise)

Disc 2 - Bonus / Live on "Magica" tour 2001

01. Discovery

02. Magica

03. Lord Of The Last Day

04. Fever Dreams

05. Eriel

06. Chalis

07. Losing My Insanity

08. Otherworld

09. Electra - Studio Track

10. Magica Story - Studio/Spoken Word 18:26

"Killing The Dragon"

Originally released in 2002 and featuring the lineup of Ronnie James Dio (vocals), Doug Aldrich (guitars), Jimmy Bain (bass) and Simon Wright (drums), the CD/digital version includes six tracks recorded live on the "Killing The Dragon" tour in 2002/2003.

Disc 1 and LP track listing:

01. Killing The Dragon

02. Along Comes A Spider

03. Scream

04. Better In The Dark

05. Rock And Roll

06. Push

07. Guilty

08. Throw Away Children

09. Before The Fall

10. Cold Feet

Disc 2 - Bonus / Live on "Killing The Dragon" tour 2002/2003

01. Holy Diver

02. Heaven And Hell

03. Rock And Roll

04. I Speed At Night

05. Killing The Dragon

06. Stand Up And Shout

"Master Of The Moon"

Originally released in 2004, "Master Of The Moon" was the final studio album under the DIO band name and featured the lineup of Ronnie James Dio (vocals), Craig Goldy (guitar), Jeff Pilson (bass) and Simon Wright (drums). The CD/digital version includes five bonus tracks recorded live on the "Master Of The Moon" tour in 2004/2005.

Disc 1 and LP track listing

01. One More For The Road

02. Master Of The Moon

03. The End Of The World

04. Shivers

05. The Man Who Would Be King

06. The Eyes

07. Living The Lie

08. I Am

09. Death By Love

10. In Dreams

Disc 2 - Bonus / Live on "Master Of The Moon" tour 2004/2005

01. Heaven And Hell

02. Rainbow In The Dark

03. Rock And Roll Children

04. The Eyes

05. Prisoner Of Paradise - Studio Track



