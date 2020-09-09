DINOSAUR PILE-UP Releases Music Video For Cover Of RUN-DMC's 'It's Tricky'

U.K. rock band DINOSAUR PILE-UP has released a video for their Amazon Original cover of RUN-DMC's "It's Tricky". The video finds the band caught in the middle of an alien invasion as UFOs whiz through the sky and the effects of the infectious song quickly take hold on the world.

Regarding the video, frontman Matt Bigland says: "We basically wanted a chance to make our own BEASTIE BOYS/Busta Rhymes-esque video, but for a RUN-DMC song. So when Amazon Music kindly agreed to put a video into production, we were, like, 'Okay, let's goooo!!'

"'It's Tricky' is such a fun song, so we wanted to make sure the video wasn't taking itself too seriously and that the end result would be a party. We also wanted to include us getting abducted by aliens (because why not), us dressed up as the actual aliens abducting ourselves because I'm into that 'same person playing both roles' thing, a scene that kind of reminded us of FOO FIGHTERS' 'Monkey Wrench' video (because it's cool as hell) and as much '90s sci-fi special effects as we were allowed to include because we were brought up on that sh*t.

"I put this to director Ralph Fuller (GrainFreeze) and basically said, 'Hey, do you wanna have a shitload of fun making a video about aliens?' And he was instantly sold. However, when we turned up to shoot on the day, and we found ourselves stood in a legit movie studio with seemingly countless people running around with 40-foot green screens and backdrops of the Grand Canyon and sh*t, I realized that it had all gotten horrendously out of hand, and that our little idea of 'let's make a fun/stupid BEASTIE BOYS music video about us getting abducted by aliens' had turned into a legit Busta Rhymes music video that was actually gonna look really really sick. I then instinctively ate a chimichanga that was way too hot for me, donned a news anchor suit with the actual universe printed on it, and went on to deliver a performance many critics are describing as 'kind of okay in a Ted Danson kind of way.' All in all, it was a huge success."

DINOSAUR PILE-UP released its most recent, critically acclaimed album "Celebrity Mansions" via Parlophone/Roadunner in 2019. The LP's release saw DINOSAUR PILE-UP lay claim as one of the U.K.'s most exciting rock bands and take huge strides forwards on both sides of the Atlantic. Their singles became radio smash hits, with "Back Foot" picking up regular spins from BBC Radio 1 and reaching Top 5 on the U.S. rock radio chart.

Amazon Music listeners can find DINOSAUR PILE-UP's cover of "It's Tricky" by simply asking, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Dinosaur Pile-Up" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

