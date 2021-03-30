DINO CAZARES's DIVINE HERESY: Vinyl Reissues To Include Bonus Tracks

After more than a decade in hibernation, the time has come to shine a fresh light on DIVINE HERESY via the first-ever vinyl releases of "Bleed The Fifth" and "Bringer Of Plague". M-Theory Audio will be reissuing both albums from the metal supergroup — featuring members of FEAR FACTORY, MORBID ANGEL, BAD WOLVES and NILE — exclusively in North America on May 21. The group's 2007 debut "Bleed The Fifth" will be released on black-and-white haze vinyl, while 2009's "Bringer Of Plagues" will be offered on smoke-colored wax. Each record will also include additional bonus tracks not contained on the original CD releases. The first pressings of both albums are limited to 300 copies and are available for pre-order now at www.m-theoryaudio.com/store.

"These two albums have never been available on vinyl till now," explains guitarist Dino Cazares. "I'm so happy to finally have them released, be prepare for sonic devastation."

After temporarily parting ways with FEAR FACTORY — the influential, gold-certified industrial metal band he co-founded — in 2002, guitarist and extreme metal pioneer Dino Cazares (also of BRUJERIA and ASESINO) began laying the foundation for a new project that would combine metallic aggression, muscular precision and melodic accessibility. Initially joining forces with acclaimed drummers John Sankey (DEVIL YOU KNOW, DEVOLVED) and Nicholas Barker (CRADLE OF FILTH, DIMMU BORGIR) to write, Cazares eventually completed the album with drummer Tim Yeung (MORBID ANGEL, VITAL REMAINS, HATE ETERNAL) and vocalist Tommy Vext (BAD WOLVES, SNOT), Cazares's vision was realized, and DIVINE HERESY was born.

The group's first record, "Bleed The Fifth" — produced by former MACHINE HEAD/SOULFLY guitarist Logan Mader (GOJIRA, DEVILDRIVER) and featuring cover art from Joachim Luetke (ARCH ENEMY, KREATOR, DIMMU BORGIR) — was released in 2007 in North America via Century Media Records and by FEAR FACTORY's longtime home, Roadrunner Records, in Europe — received rave reviews from the global metal press. Metal Hammer called DIVINE HERESY "a quintessential 21st Century American metal band," while Kerrang! raved that the album "couldn't be more metal if it hung a massive V around the neck of the Eiffel Tower while gargling liquid mercury." The album also featured a guest appearance from guitarist Marc Rizzo (SOULFLY, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, ILL NINO) and bassist Tony Campos (STATIC-X, PRONG, MINISTRY). After adding bassist Joe Payne (NILE), the band supported the album's release by touring extensively alongside the likes of KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, ALL THAT REMAINS, STATIC-X, ARCH ENEMY, DARK TRANQUILLITY, SHADOWS FALL and CHIMAIRA, as well as appearing at Australia's Soundwave festival.

Unfortunately, DIVINE HERESY's initial lineup splintered in 2008 when Vext was let go, and Cazares, Yeung and Payne quickly rebounded with new vocalist Travis Neal (DIRGE WITHIN, THE BLOODLINE) and released their second album, "Bringer Of Plagues", in 2009. The record also saw the band's sound augmented by keyboards from Rhys Fulber (FRONTLINE ASSEMBLY). Produced by Mader once again, and featuring artwork from Anthony Clarkson (DEVIN TOWNSEND, KATAKLYSM, HYPOCRISY), the album — which cracked the Billboard Top 200 upon its release — was heavier than its predecessor, with AllMusic describing it as "a head-down, hair-pinwheeling metal album" and Kerrang! praising its "thunderous, jaw-dropping intensity." The band returned to the road with gusto, touring with the likes of MOONSPELL, GIGAN, AFTER THE BURIAL and 36 CRAZYFISTS, but soon after Cazares rejoined a new-look FEAR FACTORY, DIVINE HERESY went on hiatus.

M-Theory Audio's upcoming reissues of "Bleed The Fifth" and "Bringer Of Plagues" will mark the first time that DIVINE HERESY's furious sounds have been issued on vinyl. The track listings for both albums appear below.

"Bleed The Fifth" vinyl track listing:

01. Bleed The Fifth

02. Failed Creation

03. This Threat Is Real

04. Impossible Is Nothing

05. Savior Self

06. Rise Of The Scorned

07. False Gospel

08. Soul Decoded

09. Royal Blood Heresy

10. Closure

11. Purity Defiled (bonus track)

12. Creator Defied (bonus track)

"Bringer of Plagues" vinyl track listing:

01. Facebreaker

02. The Battle Of J. Casey

03. Undivine Prophecies

04. Bringer Of Plagues

05. Redefine

06. Anarchaos

07. Monolithic Doomsday Devices

08. Letter To Mother

09. Enemy Kill

10. Darkness Embedded

11. The End Begins

12. Forever The Failure (bonus track)