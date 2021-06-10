DINO CAZARES Is 'Anxiously Optimistic' About Finding FEAR FACTORY's New Vocalist

June 10, 2021 0 Comments

In a recent interview with Dead Rhetoric's Kyle McGinn, FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares discussed the ongoing search for longtime vocalist Burton C. Bell's replacement. Bell departed FEAR FACTORY last year, saying he "cannot align" himself with someone whom he does not trust or respect.

When asked whether it was "bittersweet" that the band's forthcoming "Aggression Continuum" studio album will be FEAR FACTORY's last with Bell, Dino responded: "Unfortunately, I have to look at it as a change that is just happening. I have to roll with the punches. At the same time, I'm curious to see what I can do. It's not like I haven't dealt with new singers before. I've started new bands with new singers, and gone on to do great things. To me, I look at it as a blessing in disguise. We could get a new singer, and the band could blow up — you never know, right? But I'm anxiously optimistic, and I think it's going to turn out fine."

Cazares also discussed his reaction toward the band's 2020 crowdfunding created to raise $25,000 to complete "Aggression Continuum", which Bell had said was originally titled "Monolith". Upon announcement of the campaign, Cazares said the funds would go toward him re-tracking some guitar and bass parts, and have drummer Mike Heller track live drums.

"I was definitely surprised, but not surprised at the same time," he says. "A lot of people like what we do, and they like what I do. So, I was very appreciative that everyone scrapped a few dollars out of their pockets. I think a lot of people really wanted to see this record out. [Laughs]. People were donating $5 or $500 and I thought it was amazing. Even if there were a few setbacks while I was creating the GoFundMe campaign, with obviously Burton was voicing his opinion, and it created a negative vibe with the whole campaign. But once we were past all that, we were able to reach our goal."

"Aggression Continuum" will be released on June 18 via Nuclear Blast Records. The LP, which was recorded primarily in 2017, features Cazares and Bell alongside Heller. It was produced and engineered by Damien Rainaud (DRAGONFORCE, ONCE HUMAN), with keyboards by Igor Khoroshev (ex-YES), and programming on two songs from longtime collaborator Rhys Fulber (FRONT LINE ASSEMBLY). "Aggression Continuum" was mixed by A-list rock and metal producer Andy Sneap (MEGADETH, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, TRIVIUM), who also mixed FEAR FACTORY's previous album, 2015's "Genexus".

Photo credit: Stephanie Cabral



