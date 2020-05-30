DINO CAZARES Addresses FEAR FACTORY's Status, Sets Record Straight On Rumored 'Soul Of A New Machine' Tour

FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares discussed the band's current status during a live interview earlier today (Saturday, May 30) on the latest episode of Nuclear Blast's "Saturday Night Lockdown" with host Francesco Paoli of FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE.

"At the moment, the last three years, unfortunately, FEAR FACTORY has been plagued with lawsuits, so it has been preventing the band from doing anything for the last three years," Dino said (see video below).

Asked if he thinks FEAR FACTORY will be able to come back "properly" in the not-too-distant future, Dino said: "We'll see. I can't say yes or no, but I'm gonna be very positive and I hope in the near future that things will change."

Cazares also addressed recent reports that FEAR FACTORY was considering celebrating its 1992 debut, "Soul Of A New Machine", on a special tour. He said: "That was definitely a rumor. I was actually answering somebody on Twitter, 'cause somebody asked, 'Hey, would you ever considering doing that?' And I said, 'Hey, do enough fans know about that record?' 'Cause people really didn't discover us till 'Demanufacture'; not a lot of people really know about 'Soul Of A New Machine'. So the answer was on Twitter, 'Hey, do enough people know about this record to play it in its entirety on tour?' And for some reason, the media took it as FEAR FACTORY was discussing on doing 'Soul Of A New Machine'. It kind of blew out of proportion, and that's not what I meant.

"There was a lot of people saying 'yes,' [to the idea of doing a 'Soul Of A New Machine' tour]," he added. "There were some people saying 'no.' They were saying 'no' to the fact that a lot of people didn't know about that record and maybe the tour wouldn't be as successful because a lot of people may not buy tickets 'cause they didn't know about that record. That's what they were saying 'no' to. They weren't saying 'no,' not to do it; they were just saying 'no' — maybe it wouldn't be as successful."

According to Dino, he has been using the coronavirus downtime to work on new riffs.

"Me being quarantined, I've been really lucky, 'cause my engineer lives next door, so I was able to go over there and write a lot of music," he explained.

"I've been writing for everything — for ASESINO, for DIVINE HERESY and for possible FEAR FACTORY. So I've been writing and getting ready, getting prepared, so I'll be ready and prepared and have stuff already written.

"My band ASESINO, we haven't put a record out since 2007. So now that I've got this time, I go over there and we're almost done with the record. So pretty soon you'll be seeing some new stuff from ASESINO."

During the chat, Dino confirmed that he is still looking for a singer for a new project "in the style of FEAR FACTORY and DIVINE HERESY," as he first revealed on Twitter in early April.

"I was overwhelmed [by the response] — I got over three hundred submissions of vocalists," he said. "And I'm still going through some of the videos… There's a lot of good singers out there and there's a lot of good people. So we'll see who I choose."

In a November 2018 interview, FEAR FACTORY singer Burton C. Bell said that the band had completed a new album tentatively titled "Monolith". He also said that "legal technicalities" needed to be sorted out before the record could be released. The effort, which is expected to once again be made available via Nuclear Blast, will mark the Californian band's first collection of new music since 2015's "Genexus" LP.

In 2016, FEAR FACTORY completed a U.S. headlining tour on which it performed its classic second album, "Demanufacture", in its entirety.

FEAR FACTORY was the subject of breakup rumors in May 2017 when the band's former bassist-turned-guitarist Christian Olde Wolbers posted a since-deleted eulogy for FF on his Instagram. He wrote "RIP Fear Factory" and appended that post with the hashtag #GrownAssMenThatCantWorkOutShit.

Cazares recently launched a Patreon page where he is providing insight on his riff technique and riff writing, as well as engaging in gear talk and sharing his inspiration and survival stories on the road as a touring musician.

