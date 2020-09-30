DIMMU BORGIR's SILENOZ Is Open To Writing Autobiography

In a new interview with the "Scars And Guitars" podcast, DIMMU BORGIR guitarist Sven Atle Kopperud (a.k.a. Silenoz) was asked if he would ever consider writing his autobiography. He replied (hear audio below): "Absolutely. I'm totally open for that idea. And there's been a few writers already that have been contacting us. But that's more, I guess, band-related stuff, not necessarily just me as an artist. But yeah, I'm totally open for anything."

Pressed about whether music author Joel McIver is one of the writers that have approached DIMMU BORGIR about writing a book, Silenoz said: "No. This was a couple of Norwegian guys, actually. Or maybe McIver also did that, like, 10 or 15 years ago, but then I felt that was a bit too soon."

Silenoz's old-school death metal project INSIDIOUS DISEASE — which also features Marc Grewe (vocals; formerly of MORGOTH) — wlll release its long-awaited sophomore album, "After Death", on October 30 via Nuclear Blast Records.

DIMMU BORGIR's latest LP, "Eonian", was released right in time for the band's 25th anniversary in 2018, about eight years after its predecessor, "Abrahadabra".

The songwriting core of DIMMU BORGIR still consists of guitarists Silenoz and Galder, along with vocalist Shagrath. They are joined in the band's current lineup by drummer Daray and keyboardist Gerlioz.

