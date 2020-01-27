DIMMU BORGIR Guitarist: 'Hopefully It Won't Take As Long To Release A New Album This Time'

DIMMU BORGIR fans will not have to wait another eight years for the group follow-up to 2018's "Eonian" album. Guitarist Sven Atle Kopperud (a.k.a. Silenoz) confirmed to Extreme Metal Festival News in a new interview that he and his bandmates already have plenty of ideas for the group's next disc.

"For the previous album, we could have done a double album because we had so much material to take from, and I'm sure some of the stuff that we didn't use could be used on the next album," he said. "Apart from that, each one of us has so many ideas, so when we actually get together, there is never a shortage of material. It's all about trying to arrange it within the feel or mood of the band at the moment, so hopefully it won't take as long to release a new album this time. After this [European] tour [with AMORPHIS], we are going to take a quick break and then we are going to try to churn it all into a new album, so to speak."

Asked if that means that DIMMU BORGIR's next album will be a choir-heavy affair once again, Silenoz said: "Without saying too much, because we haven't really decided on anything yet, as we try not to pre-decide what the album will sound like as we try and just go with the flow, but I think the feeling within the band now is that we want to take a more aggressive turn. And now with [bassist] Victor [Brandt] in the band, with him also being a guitarist, there will be four of us writing guitar riffs. It would surprise me if the album will be more guitar-orientated, which I don't mind."

Silenoz also praised Brandt's contributions to DIMMU, saying that Victor was the band's "first choice" when looking for a new bassist. "He's not only a great musician, he went to music school, he's a great songwriter and he has really lifted that rhythm section in the band," Silenoz said. "He plays with a pick and does the backing vocals and also offstage he is a very cool guy to be around. On tour, it's basically me, Victor and Gerlioz that are party central. [Laughs] He has been a really great addition to the band and he has filled that role really, really well. He is also very conscious about his equipment, he is very up to date with everything, and always wants to improve his sound and playing."

According to Silenoz, Victor will be involved in the songwriting process for DIMMU's next album. "He's been throwing several ideas at us, and he is never short of material, so I'm sure that some of his stuff is going to be used one way or another," he said. "It's always cool to have a different input to help break it up. I'm looking forward to making new music with him and he will be a great addition to the songwriting process."

"Eonian" was released right in time for the band's 25th anniversary in 2018, about eight years after its predecessor, "Abrahadabra". Since then, the infernal core trio consisting of Shagrath, Silenoz and Galder has played various tours all around the world, including shows at leading metal festivals such as Wacken Open Air and Hellfest.