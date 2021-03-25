'DIMEBAG' DARRELL ABBOTT: Previously Unheard 1992 Interview Surfaces Online

"The Tapes Archive"has uploaded a previously unpublished interview with late PANTERA guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott. At the time of this chat in 1992, Dimebag was 25 years old and was out on tour in support of PANTERA's "Vulgar Display Of Power" album. In the interview, Dimebag talks about his guitar trick that he wants everyone to learn; how Randy Rhoads, Eddie Van Halen and Ace Frehley were his influences; how great his dad was; and how PANTERA writes their music.

The interview was conducted by Pete Prown, a veteran music journalist who has interviewed the world's top guitarists for over 35 years. He's currently music editor at Vintage Guitar magazine and editor of the Legends Of Rock Guitar Facebook page. His work has appeared in Guitar Shop, Guitar For The Practicing Musician and Guitar Player magazine, among other titles.

Featured topics:

00:00 - Intro Dimebag Darrell Interview

01:11 - Being banned from a local guitar competition as a teenager

03:20 - Whether being from Texas affects his playing

04:36 - What he listened to when he was younger

05:12 - Being influenced by Randy Rhoads and Ace Frehley

07:20 - What guitar scales he knows

07:42 - Who taught him to play guitar and the first song he played

08:30 - How great his dad was

09:42 - Wanting his own guitar tone

11:02 - Yelling at his brother to keep it down

11:21 - The guitar trick he wants everyone to learn

12:40 - His new whammy pedal

13:15 - The way he writes solos

15:07 - Whether he plays a lot of acoustic guitar

15:43 - Whether he thinks he's a good enough player for thrash music

16:45 - How he traded a joint for a guitar pick-up

18:07 - His guitar chops

18:46 - Why he loves Dean Guitars

22:19 - Playing with his brother Vinnie

23:34 - Playing the Moscow concert in front of 1.6 million fans

26:32 - Whether he's ever been hurt at a gig

27:10 - How Pantera writes their music

28:26 - Whether he has any ideas for the next album

28:59 - His top five essential guitar albums

Abbott, one of the most beloved and respected musicians in hard rock, was shot onstage during a DAMAGEPLAN concert on December 8, 2004 at the Alrosa Villa club in Columbus, Ohio by a 25-year-old ex-Marine named Nathan Gale. Gale murdered a total of four people and wounded three others before being killed himself by police officer James D. Niggemeyer, who arrived on the scene minutes after Gale began his rampage.

According to The Pulse Of Radio, Gale seemed to deliberately target Abbott, leading to speculation that the young man, who had a history of mental illness, held a grudge against Abbott and his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul, for the break-up of PANTERA in 2002. Columbus police closed their investigation in October of 2005 without establishing a motive for the shootings.

Abbott and Paul formed PANTERA in the mid-eighties in Texas. The band recorded four independent albums before their 1990 major label debut, "Cowboys From Hell", introduced a heavier sound and made them a favorite with metal fans. 1994's "Far Beyond Driven" debuted at No. 1 on The Billboard 200 without benefit of a commercial hit single.

The group splintered in 2002 following the departure of volatile lead singer Philip Anselmo. Dime and Vinnie, as they were known to their fans, regrouped with DAMAGEPLAN, releasing the band's debut album, "New Found Power", in February of 2004. The group was touring in support of the record at the time of the shootings.

Abbott's death was a devastating blow to the close-knit hard rock and metal community. He was known to his fellow musicians for his hospitality, friendship and partying spirit, and was a legend among fans and peers for his powerful, innovative and unmistakable playing style.

Vinnie Paul died in June 2018 at the age of 54 in his sleep at his home in Las Vegas. The official cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as well as severe coronary artery disease. He was buried next to his brother and their mother, Carolyn, at Moore Memorial Gardens cemetery in Arlington, Texas.

