DIESEL MACHINE Feat. Ex-HALFORD, DAMAGEPLAN, SOIL Members: 'Evolve' Album Due In August

July 7, 2020 0 Comments

DIESEL MACHINE Feat. Ex-HALFORD, DAMAGEPLAN, SOIL Members: 'Evolve' Album Due In August

Metalville Records set an August 21 release date for the long-awaited comeback album from DIESEL MACHINE, "Evolve".

DIESEL MACHINE was founded in the mid-1990s by former musicians of the L.A. heavies WORLD IN PAIN and ELEVENTH HOUR. The hard groove metal of the band — consisting of AJ Cavalier (vocals), Patrick Lachman (guitar), Rich Gonzales (bass), and Shane Gaalaas (drums) — was compared with scene greats like PANTERA, CROWBAR and MACHINE HEAD. The only regular DIESEL MACHINE studio album to date, 2000's "Torture Test", was received enthusiastically by fans and critics alike and has retained its absolute cult status to this day. The uncompromising mixture of razor-sharp riffs, hammering rhythms as well as hardcore vocals fully met the spirit of the times and still hasn't lost any of its power and relevance.

While the musicians were working on their second album, they were hit hard by fate: bassist Rich Gonzales suffered a nearly fatal motorcycle accident in the summer of 2002, which put him in the hospital for four months.

After DIESEL MACHINE was put on hold indefinitely, the individual members broke new musical ground: Lachman, at that time also the guitarist for HALFORD, became the singer of the promising but short-lived PANTERA spinoff DAMAGEPLAN and later founded THE MERCY CLINIC and BURN IT ALL with members of FEAR FACTORY; Cavalier founded ONE PERCENT SOUL and was also hired as frontman for SOIL; Gaalaas worked with the Japanese superstars B'Z and with the prog metal formation COSMOSQUAD; and finally, Gonzales also found his way back to music.

Although scattered all over the world, the connection between the members of DIESEL MACHINE remained unbroken throughout. And so the new album, "Evolve", took shape piece by piece. Over the years, three different sessions took place at Gaalaas's studio in L.A., which were complemented by recordings in the respective home studios of Lachman and Cavalier. Chris Collier, whose resume includes names ranging from KORN to PRONG to KMX and FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, was called in to mix and master the album.

"Evolve" once again celebrates the energetic, uncompromising extreme metal characteristic of DIESEL MACHINE. The album is a statement or even a branding for everything the band has dealt with over the years. This spirit of defiance and persistence is also expressed loud and clear in the lyrics.

A previously revealed lyric video for "Shut It" can be seen below.

"Evolve" track listing:

01. Death March
02. React
03. Exit Wound
04. Ounce Of Strength
05. Shut It
06. Cynical
07. Judgement
08. Evolve
09. Nothing Left
10. I'm Insane
11. Anger Within


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).