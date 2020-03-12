DEVIN TOWNSEND Postpones Remaining Shows On North American Tour Over Coronavirus Concerns

Canadian heavy music artist Devin Townsend has postponed the remaining shows on his North American tour in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The trek kicked off on February 27 in Toronto and was scheduled to end on March 25 in San Francisco.
Earlier today, Devin released the following statement regarding the concert postponements:
"It is with immense disappointment that I have been put in the position to announce the postponement of the remaining dates on my 'Empath Vol. 1 North American Tour' due to Corona Virus.
"With the travel ban in effect from Europe and the consequent chaos that has brought to travel plans, as well as the increasing social unrest, combined with the fact that half of this crew is either European or from the UK, it put us in a tenuous position. Several of the dates have been cancelled by the state, and I suspect many more to come.
"This is a postponement, not a cancellation. And your support has been tremendous thus far. The best it's been in North America. Thank you and immense apologies to those who were looking forward to it. Also, apologies to our fantastic crew and incredible band for the loss of income.
"Thank you for your patience and sorry for the short notice. This came up overnight in a chaotic flurry of new information.
"Much love, till next time Dev"
He added via Twitter: "The remainder of the tour is postponed. We found out at 3 am as a result of the travel ban put into effect yesterday. I can't begin to express my disappointment and I apologize especially to those who have travelled.
"It's not responsible to hold big meetings of people in this current climate, perhaps not for you and I, but especially the ramifications of spreading it to people who we may interact with who are older or immune compromised.
"It has been a really hard day. No one has slept in over 30 hours. I was asked to wait before I announced so the official statement could be cleared with agents, rental companies, venues etc. Again, this is a postponement, not cancellation
"Your support has been so wonderful on this run, I'm so sorry."
Townsend released his acclaimed new album "Empath" in March 2019 and embarked on the "Empath - European Tour Vol. 1" last November.
Since disbanding the DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, Devin has been tracking down players of excellence to form a new live band, the initial incarnation of which he presented via a video message in September.
"Empath" saw Devin incorporating all the styles that make up his current interests in one place.
View this post on Instagram
Update: Saturday’s show with @dvntownsend has been postponed to a later date TBA. Stay tuned for more info, a statement from Devin is above.
Hey all, yes. The remainder of the tour is postponed. We found out at 3 am as a result of the travel ban put into effect yesterday. I can’t begin to express my disappointment and I apologize especially to those who have travelled...
— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) March 12, 2020
It’s not responsible to hold big meetings of people in this current climate, perhaps not for you and I, but especially the ramifications of spreading it to people who we may interact with who are older or immune compromised.
— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) March 12, 2020
It has been a really hard day. No one has slept in over 30 hours. I was asked to wait before I announced so the official statement could be cleared with agents, rental companies, venues etc. Again this is a postponement, not cancellation
— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) March 12, 2020
Your support has been so wonderful on this run, I’m so sorry.
— Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) March 12, 2020
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).