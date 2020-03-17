DEVIN TOWNSEND Launches 'Quarantine Project'

Canadian singer, songwriter producer Devin Townsend has launched the "Quarantine Project" as a way of thanking fans for their support after he was recently forced to postpone the remaining dates on his North American tour. Townsend took a huge financial hit for scrapping the dates after more than a year's work in preparing for the trek.

Devin started a GoFundMe campaign on Monday and has already raised more than $46,000 of his $50,000 goal.

Earlier today, Townsend released a song called "Quarantine" via his YouTube channel and has posted the following statement explaining his mission for the project:

"Hello all, welcome to the first installment of my 'Quarantine Project'.

"I want to be able to provide some relief during these coming times in the ways that I am able. People have been supportive of me in my time of need with the GoFundMe campaign, as we lost a lot of revenue due to the current and foreseeable touring cycle, and want to make sure I can provide something that in some way begins to say 'thank you'. In the ways I'm able, I will provide as much content as I can during this period as it's what I feel I can offer.

"My company has a lot of people involved, and your support has saved us in so many ways. I know we are all affected by this and yes, I could look for another job during this period like so many others will have to, but I figure that the best thing I can do is focus on my work and hopefully provide some sort of relief doing what Im best at. I want to give back as much as I can over the next while, and I hope that some of the work I can manage here will provide a bit of comfort during these troubled times for those who enjoy what I do.

"This first song is just a melancholy sort of thing called 'Quarantine' to start the proceedings. The idea with this is that it may be many different styles, Twitch streams, concerts, perhaps a podcast... I have been kept afloat by the audience and wish to help in any way I can. (I am just learning how to do video and I will try to get more proficient at it as the time goes by). I will do everything I can to help in the ways that I'm able.

"On behalf of myself, Northern Music, HevyDevy Records, and the entire team that makes up my professional world, thanks for supporting (saving) our business during this downturn. We realize the amount of people that are suffering and don't take this lightly. I figure the best way I can express this is to simply get to work. I will make sure I provide for the people who donated especially.

"I am working on lots of ideas to provide during this hard period. I truly can't express my gratitude enough.

"Thank you."

Townsend released his acclaimed new album "Empath" in March 2019 and embarked on the "Empath - European Tour Vol. 1" last November.

Since disbanding the DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, Devin has been tracking down players of excellence to form a new live band, the initial incarnation of which he presented via a video message in September.

"Empath" saw Devin incorporating all the styles that make up his current interests in one place.

