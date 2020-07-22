DEVIN TOWNSEND Joins SEPULTURA For 'Mask' Quarantine Performance (Video)

Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Devin Townsend recently teamed up with the four members of SEPULTURA to record a quarantine version of SEPULTURA's "Mask", taken from the 2011 album "Kairos". He also took part in a live chat with SEPULTURA guitarist Andreas Kisser and vocalist Derrick Green. Check out video below.

SEPULTURA's latest LP, "Quadra", was released on February 7 via Nuclear Blast Records. It is a concept effort created at Sweden's Fascination Street Studios with renowned producer Jens Bogren.

SEPULTURA comprises vocalist Green, Kisser, bassist Paulo Xisto Pinto Jr., and drummer Eloy Casagrande.

SEPULTURA was formed in Belo Horizonte by brothers Max and Igor Cavalera, who are no longer with the band.

"Quadra" is the follow-up to "Machine Messiah", which was SEPULTURA's fourteenth studio album and the eighth since Green joined the ranks.

Last month, Devin released "Empath - The Ultimate Edition". This comprehensive version of 2019's acclaimed album contains the original record and bonus disc across 2 CDs, plus 2 Blu-ray discs. The first Blu-ray contains the 5.1 Surround Sound mix by Devin, with visuals for the full record, plus a stereo visualizer. The second Blu-ray contains a raft of bonus material, including "Acoustically Inclined - Live in Leeds", a recording from his April 2019 acoustic tour where he performed tracks including "Love?", "Deadhead", "Thing Beyond Things" and more. It also features the full "Empath" documentary, a "Genesis 5.1 Mixing Lesson", a full album commentary and more. The four discs sit inside a beautiful art-book that contains new liner notes and images from the making of the album.

Townsend released "Empath" in March 2019 and embarked on the "Empath - European Tour Vol. 1" last November.

Since disbanding the DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT, Devin has been tracking down players of excellence to form a new live band, the initial incarnation of which he presented via a video message in September.

"Empath" saw Devin incorporating all the styles that make up his current interests in one place.

