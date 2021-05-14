DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces 'Devolution Series #2 - Galactic Quarantine'

May 14, 2021 0 Comments

DEVIN TOWNSEND Announces 'Devolution Series #2 - Galactic Quarantine'

Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Devin Townsend has been using the COVID-19 downtime to work on new material for upcoming albums, and for a current lack of touring possibilities and encounters with fans on the road he decided to do a series of live albums, quarantine albums, and generally interesting projects that keep people entertained while he's busy on his next larger releases. The series is called the "Devolution Series".

Devin comments: "So we bring to you the 'Devolution Series': a grouping of oddities and interesting material that I would like people to hear, but don't necessarily want to present as a 'major release.'

"The series will include all the quarantine songs and concerts, as well as various live shows from the past few years.

"I am currently deep in the writing of my new projects and am very excited to be doing so. Thanks for facilitating my ability to do that, and I hope you enjoy the 'Devolution Series'."

The second release under the "Devolution Series" moniker will be the "Devolution Series #2 - Galactic Quarantine" album, scheduled for June 25. It was recorded in 2020 in various places around the world as a replacement show for the COVID-affected "Empath Vol. 2 European Tour" and canceled summer festivals. It originally aired on September 5, 2020 on StageIt.com.

For a first impression of what to expect, watch the video for "Aftermath" below.

"Devolution Series #2 - Galactic Quarantine" will be available as limited CD + Blu-ray digipak, 180-gram gatefold 2LP (including the album on CD) and as a digital album.

"Devolution Series #2 - Galactic Quarantine" track listing:

01. Velvet Kevorkian (Virtually Live 2020) - 2:28
02. All Hail The New Flesh (Virtually Live 2020) - 5:32
03. By Your Command (Virtually Live 2020) - 8:18
04. Almost Again (Virtually Live 2020) - 3:42
05. Juular (Virtually Live 2020) - 3:50
06. March Of The Poozers (Virtually Live 2020) - 5:25
07. Supercrush! (Virtually Live 2020) - 5:15
08. Hyperdrive (Virtually Live 2020) - 3:42
09. Stormbending (Virtually Live 2020) - 5:21
10. Deadhead (Virtually Live 2020) - 7:55
11. Aftermath (Virtually Live 2020) - 6:51
12. Love? (Virtually Live 2020) - 5:21
13. Spirits Will Collide (Virtually Live 2020) - 4:35
14. Kingdom (Virtually Live 2020) - 5:05
15. Detox (Virtually Live 2020) - 6:20



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).