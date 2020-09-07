DEVILDRIVER's DEZ FAFARA: 'The Second Amendment Is Very Important To Me'

September 7, 2020 0 Comments

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Jasta Show", DEVILDRIVER frontman Dez Fafara said he supports the Second Amendment, which gives citizens the right to own guns.

"The Second Amendment — actually, the whole Constitution — is very important to me," he said (see video below). "I've got a sticker on my front door that says 'Don't Tread On Me'. All of my family is licensed and armed. My wife is an amazing shot.

"I live [in Southern California] between L.A. and San Diego — a pretty suburban area, blue-collar area, actually," he continued. "We've had some stuff happen. Multiple mailboxes get broken into once in a while, or this and that. I've got Ring cameras, and I'm, like, 'Who's cruising back and forth in front of the house at 3:45?' That kind of thing. But you're not gonna come here. I've got a Great Dane and a Doberman. Everyone's armed. I'm sleeping with a Mossberg next to my head, and I don't want anything to come here.

"I keep the Second Amendment to keep myself and my family safe. Those gun owners that are misusing that kind of gotta watch themselves, I think. They paint that picture of Americans and guns.

"The Second Amendment was to defend ourselves — to defend our Constitution, to defend ourselves from foreign invaders," Dez explained. "If you use it wisely and you don't give everybody else a bad name, it is what it is. It's to protect me from anything that may come my way.

"I don't live behind a gated community, which maybe some of us should, I guess."

DEVILDRIVER recently announced a double album, "Dealing With Demons". The first volume — titled "Dealing With Demons I" — drops on October 9 via Napalm Records and marks the band's first release of new, original material since 2016’s acclaimed "Trust No One".

So far, DEVILDRIVER has released three singles from "Dealing With Demons I": "Keep Away From Me", "Iona" and "Nest Of Vipers".

