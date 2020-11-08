DEVILDRIVER's DEZ FAFARA Doesn't Fall For 'Fear' Narrative Being Pushed By Mainstream Media

MetalgodZradiO recently conducted an interview with DEVILDRIVER frontman Dez Fafara. You can now listen to the chat below. A couple of excerpts follow (transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET).

On guns:

Dez: "I'm definitely a Second Amendment guy, for sure, and I believe in everything that's written in the Constitution, and I don't want anybody to come along and change the Constitution.

"I saw this great statement the other day, that the Constitution was written for people who thought there should be no Constitution.

"I'm definitely a Second Amendment guy. I say it like that — if you can get past the alarms, get past the dogs, you've gotta meet everybody in the house that owns a gun, and that's everybody in my household is registered."

On what a "well-regulated militia" means to him:

Dez: "You've gotta understand that militias were formed when we were running from the U.K. and the Red Coats were coming over and they weren't gonna let us form our union. That's why militias were started. Now everybody will brand militias as white supremacists, right? But if you watch some of these stations, it's, like, 'No, there's a black guy right there with a gun. No, there's a Mexican guy right there with a gun.'

"So what is a militia? I think a militia is someone that will protect the Constitution, protect the people from government, should big government tend to try to discount the Constitution of the United States. That's exactly what a militia is. Now, obviously, you've got your right-hand militias, which are terribly white power, and I don't agree with any of that, but I think that a militia that is conducting themselves in a proper manner and is watching the people's back, I'm all for it."

On the "fear" narrative that is being pushed by the mainstream news media:

Dez: "They push the same narrative; they just push the narrative. The people that have a psychological tripwire fall for that and fall for those stations. I tend to watch stuff that's more underground and really look into things. You cannot be, during this time, a sheep, because if you are, you're just gonna panic and go into fear mode. There needs to be a little more — and I don't use 'woke,' because that got hijacked a long time ago. But there needs to be kind of an awakening towards government when it comes to government and media together and how they propose fear to all of us.

"I don't fall for it, and I have not fallen for it, to be honest with you. I mean, I just watched something on the news the other night where it was, like, 13 doctors talking about what's going on with COVID and, like, YouTube deleted it. I'm like, 'Well, wait a minute. There's 13 doctors talking on the steps of the of the courthouse [outside] the Supreme Court — they're all huge doctors in their fields, they have something to say, and then YouTube deletes it? I was, like, 'Huh?' [Editor's note: Dez is apparently referring to a video that was viewed or shared by millions of people on social media shows a group of doctors calling for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, despite warnings from public health experts. According to Politifact, many of the doctors' claims contradict recommendations from public health organizations and experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.] So, yeah, I tend to look deeper, and I think I think people should as well with all of this. And I'm not gonna discount what's going on. But the fear thing is too much — it's too much."

DEVILDRIVER recently announced a new double album, "Dealing With Demons". The first volume — titled "Dealing With Demons I" — dropped on October 9 via Napalm Records and marked the California metallers' first release of new, original material since 2016's acclaimed "Trust No One".

