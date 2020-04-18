DESTRUCTION To Release 'Born To Thrash - Live In Germany' In May

Last year, German thrash metal veterans DESTRUCTION played a spectacular show at the country's Party.San Metal Open Air festival. Fortunately, for everyone who wasn't able to attend, the thrash heroes recorded this metal party — and now that the COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the whole touring industry, the time has come to share this memory from a gorgeous show: DESTRUCTION's live album, "Born To Thrash - Live In Germany", will be released digitally on May 8.

But that's not the end of the story: To make this memory a gem for all their loyal fans, the band has launched an interactive map today where they can sign in and mark the location of their first live concert with DESTRUCTION ever. The unique world map created this way will be part of the album. Everyone who participated will be mentioned by his or her name on a poster that comes with the album's physical version. The deadline for participating is April 24. This version will be released as CD and vinyl on July 17 — a strictly limited and a special collector's item.

DESTRUCTION frontman Schmier comments: "We recorded this special show on the release weekend of our 'Born To Perish' record last year, at Germany's awesome Party.San festival. We had the very spontaneous idea to do a live album in these difficult times, where the fans and us bands are longing for concerts. This might help us a bit to keep the spirit, bring us some joy and great memories back. This is also the first live record of DESTRUCTION as a four-piece since the legendary 'Live Without Sense' album.

"The current lineup is the strongest we ever had — and, of course, this shows best on a live stage! We have kept it raw and authentic and hope our fans will enjoy this atmospheric highlight of our last concert season as much as we did while thrashing on stage."

"Born To Perish" was released in August 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was recorded in January and February 2019 with V.O. Pulver (PRO-PAIN, BURNING WITCHES, NERVOSA) at Little Creek Studios in Switzerland and is the first DESTRUCTION album to feature Randy Black on drums and second guitarist Damir Eskic.

Damir is a Swiss guitar player of Bosnian decent who works as a guitar teacher, himself being a former pupil of Tommy Vetterli (CORONER). He also plays in a heavy metal band called GOMORRA and previously contributed three solos to DESTRUCTION's 2016 album "Under Attack".