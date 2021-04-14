DESTRUCTION Signs Worldwide Deal With NAPALM RECORDS

Napalm Records has announced the signing of German thrash metal veterans DESTRUCTION to a worldwide deal.

DESTRUCTION bassist/vocalist Schmier stated about the signing: "Well, this decision was a long way coming!

"We are super excited to join the Napalm family, because I have been a fan of the label and their philosophy for a long time. I've followed their impressive history and great work for many years and have recommended Napalm Records to other bands and friends before. So now it was finally time for us to move on and be a part of their roster of fantastic artists. A strong and fresh partner for these crucial years of our career is an important step for us!

"We were using the time well to prepare new releases for our faithful fans worldwide. More news about that very soon."

Added Napalm Records A&R representative Sebastian Muench: "I am absolutely excited to work with such a legendary band as DESTRUCTION! I watched them play live in Frankfurt when I was 14 years old, and now working together as a team on new album releases is a dream come true! Welcome to the Napalm family!"

In May 2020, DESTRUCTION delivered a treat for fans stuck at home and unable to attend live shows: "Born To Thrash - Live In Germany", the band's first live album with the current lineup, was made available digitally on all streaming and download platforms.

DESTRUCTION's latest album, "Born To Perish", was released in August 2019 via Nuclear Blast.

Last year, Schmier told The Metal Voice that he was not interested in performing drive-in concerts during the coronavirus crisis. "I'm not playing for cars," he said. "It's wrong — it's just wrong. If this is the last step to do — to play live shows in front of cars — I might think about it. But at the moment, no way — it's not working for metal. Metal people have to move, and we wanna feel the bass. This auto concerts, the music is on your radio, on your stereo in your car. There's no P.A. system. It's not a live impression, really. You're sitting in your car.

"I understand people doing this now, because people are desperate," Schmier added. "But [it's] not for DESTRUCTION. We had the offer to do this, actually, but I don't wanna rip my fans off with shit like this. I'm sorry."