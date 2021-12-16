DESTRUCTION Announces New Album 'Diabolical', Unveils Music Video For Title Track

German thrash metal veterans DESTRUCTION will celebrate their 40th anniversary by releasing a new studio album, "Diabolical", on April 8, 2022 via Napalm Records.

As one of the most legendary thrash metal bands in existence, DESTRUCTION graces the wall of fame alongside fellow German acts KREATOR, SODOM and TANKARD. On their 15th studio record, DESTRUCTION brings out heavy artillery full of honest and uncompromising thrash metal, catapulting you straight into the seventh heaven of metallic bliss and causing a massacre of razor-sharp sound no fan of the genre should miss. The title track "Diabolical", the music video for which can be seen below, shows no mercy, showing us a glimpse of what DESTRUCTION have in store for the new LP.

DESTRUCTION singer/bassist Schmier states about the video: "I love the title track of the new record, it represents the album, pure old-school and in-your-face thrash metal! We wanted a video that shows our trademarks, so the Mad Butcher had to be there! It is only his second appearance in a DESTRUCTION video ever but his most remarkable one so far for sure."

After the charging start of opener "Under The Spell", DESTRUCTION shows no mercy on the "Diabolical" title track, with fiery drums, bloodthirsty riffs and hellish vocals that sink deep down into your bones. "No Faith In Humanity" relentlessly rages on with non-stop headbanging action, while DESTRUCTION continues to smash eardrums on "Hope Dies Last" — providing unbeatable brutality with unstoppable speed, destructive verses and screeching voices. "Tormented Soul", on the other hand, is loaded with proper heavy metal and explosive drums. The grand finale of the 47-minute parade of devastation is provided by cover track "City Baby Attacked By Rats", originally by GBH, guaranteeing whiplash by combining rough hardcore punk with brute thrash metal.

DESTRUCTION guitarist Martin Furia states about the new record: "'Diabolical' is an album of extremes. Everything is more brutal and more technical but at the same time more melodic and to the point. It's a pure and devastating DESTRUCTION album with no gimmicks, full of power and adrenaline. I'm excited for what the future is bringing and can't wait to play the new songs live."

"Diabolical" will be available in various formats in different territories, including a digital album and CD (bundled with a t-shirt and an exclusive "Mad Butcher" bust), 1LP gatefold editions in black, crystal clear, marbled yellow/red and silver.

This past August, DESTRUCTION officially parted ways with founding guitarist Michael "Mike" Sifringer and replaced him with Furia. The Argentinian-born, Belgian-based Furia is best known for his work as sound engineer and producer for such bands as NERVOSA and EVIL INVADERS.

Sifringer was the only member of DESTRUCTION to have remained constant throughout the band's career. Schmier appeared on DESTRUCTION's first three albums before exiting the band and being replaced by POLTERGEIST vocalist André Grieder. André's sole recorded appearance with DESTRUCTION was on the "Cracked Brain" album, which came out in 1990. Schmier rejoined DESTRUCTION in 1999.

DESTRUCTION's last studio album, "Born To Perish", was released in August 2019 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was DESTRUCTION's first to feature Randy Black on drums and second guitarist Damir Eskić.

Damir is a Swiss guitar player of Bosnian decent who works as a guitar teacher, himself being a former pupil of Tommy Vetterli (CORONER). He also plays in a heavy metal band called GOMORRA and previously contributed three solos to DESTRUCTION's 2016 album "Under Attack".

DESTRUCTION 2021 is:

Schmier - Bass, Vocals

Martin Furia - Guitars

Randy Black - Drums

Damir Eskić - Guitars

Photo credit: Gyula Havancsák

