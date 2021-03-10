DEREK SHERINIAN's Upcoming Solo Album To Feature Guest Appearance By MICHAEL SCHENKER

March 10, 2021 0 Comments

DEREK SHERINIAN's Upcoming Solo Album To Feature Guest Appearance By MICHAEL SCHENKER

World-acclaimed keyboardist Derek Sherinian (SONS OF APOLLO, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ex-DREAM THEATER), one of the most significant keyboard players of the modern era, released his latest solo album, "The Phoenix", in September 2020, and he has already started work on the follow-up. The writing for his ninth solo album has begun alongside his longtime collaborator Simon Phillips, whom he also worked with on "The Phoenix".

Earlier this year, Derek appeared as a guest on guitar legend Michael Schenker's new album "Immortal", and Schenker was so pleased with his performance, he agreed to appear on Sherinian's upcoming album.

Derek comments: "To be working with Michael Schenker and Simon brings me back to 1980 when I was 13 listening to the first MSG record." Of the "Immortal" album, Schenker commented: "Derek and myself trading solos, it sounds unexpected and beyond my expectation, absolutely fantastic." Other guest guitarists for the album will be announced at a later date.

Sherinian recently placed No. 1 in Burrn! magazine's "Best Keyboardist" poll, and was voted No. 9 in Prog magazine's greatest keyboardists of all time. He has also recently been collaborating with WHITESNAKE, who frontman David Coverdale said Sherinian is "like the illegitimate son of Jon Lord, this extraordinary proponent of scorching Hammond organ."

Sherinian's far-ranging talents have been much in evidence through the music of Alice Cooper (who once called him "The Caligula of keyboards"), DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION and current band SONS OF APOLLO. Moreover, proving just how much he is in-demand to work with rock royalty, Sherinian has also toured and recorded extensively with KISS and Billy Idol, proving his classic and hard rock pedigree.

"The Phoenix" also saw him collaborating with a star-studded lineup of guests, including Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Joe Bonamassa, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Tony Franklin, Billy Sheehan, Kiko Loureiro, Jimmy Johnson and Ernest Tibbs.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).