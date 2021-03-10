DEREK SHERINIAN's Upcoming Solo Album To Feature Guest Appearance By MICHAEL SCHENKER

World-acclaimed keyboardist Derek Sherinian (SONS OF APOLLO, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION, ex-DREAM THEATER), one of the most significant keyboard players of the modern era, released his latest solo album, "The Phoenix", in September 2020, and he has already started work on the follow-up. The writing for his ninth solo album has begun alongside his longtime collaborator Simon Phillips, whom he also worked with on "The Phoenix".

Earlier this year, Derek appeared as a guest on guitar legend Michael Schenker's new album "Immortal", and Schenker was so pleased with his performance, he agreed to appear on Sherinian's upcoming album.

Derek comments: "To be working with Michael Schenker and Simon brings me back to 1980 when I was 13 listening to the first MSG record." Of the "Immortal" album, Schenker commented: "Derek and myself trading solos, it sounds unexpected and beyond my expectation, absolutely fantastic." Other guest guitarists for the album will be announced at a later date.

Sherinian recently placed No. 1 in Burrn! magazine's "Best Keyboardist" poll, and was voted No. 9 in Prog magazine's greatest keyboardists of all time. He has also recently been collaborating with WHITESNAKE, who frontman David Coverdale said Sherinian is "like the illegitimate son of Jon Lord, this extraordinary proponent of scorching Hammond organ."

Sherinian's far-ranging talents have been much in evidence through the music of Alice Cooper (who once called him "The Caligula of keyboards"), DREAM THEATER, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION and current band SONS OF APOLLO. Moreover, proving just how much he is in-demand to work with rock royalty, Sherinian has also toured and recorded extensively with KISS and Billy Idol, proving his classic and hard rock pedigree.

"The Phoenix" also saw him collaborating with a star-studded lineup of guests, including Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Joe Bonamassa, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal, Tony Franklin, Billy Sheehan, Kiko Loureiro, Jimmy Johnson and Ernest Tibbs.