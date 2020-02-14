DEMONS & WIZARDS Release Music Video For New Single 'Wolves In Winter'

DEMONS & WIZARDS, the side project of ICED EARTH mainman Jon Schaffer and BLIND GUARDIAN singer Hansi Kürsch, will release its third studio album, "III", on February 21 via Century Media Records. The LP marks the band's first collection of new material in 15 years.

The official music video for the disc's third single, "Wolves In Winter", can be seen below. The clip was directed by Ivan Čolić and produced by iCODE Team.

Schaffer comments: "I'm not sure why the title of this song came to me so strongly when I wrote and arranged the music. But it certainly did. I even put the wolves howling part on the pre-production demo before I had written any lyrics or heard any vocal melodies from Hansi.

"It is about embracing the beast that lies within us all. At any rate, it's a cool song with a big hooky chorus. My favorite part is the verse riff, though. It just sounds heavy and intense, and you can't go wrong with that combination."

Kürsch adds: "'Wolves In Winter' is definitely a tune you want to hear live and even more than hearing it, you want to sing along with it immediately. Feel free to rehearse in front of your speakers!"

"III" track listing:

01. Diabolic

02. Invincible

03. Wolves In Winter

04. Final Warning

05. Timeless Spirit

06. Dark Side Of Her Majesty

07. Midas Disease

08. New Dawn

09. Universal Truth

10. Split

11. Children Of Cain

The "III" recording lineup is:

Hansi Kürsch – Lead and backing vocals

Jon Schaffer - Rhythm and lead guitars, bass guitar, 6- and 12-string acoustic guitars, mandolin, keyboards, backing vocals

Guest musicians on "III":

Brent Smedley - Drums

Jim Morris - Additional guitars, backing vocals

Jake Dreyer - Additional guitars

Ruben Drake - Bass

Thomas Hackman, Olaf Senkbeil, John Jaycee Cuipers, Zakery Alexander, Jeff Brant, Todd Plant, Jerome Mazza - Backing vocals

PA'dam chamber choir - Classical choir

Kürsch told Heavy New York about "III": "It will stand out completely. It's 14 years [since the last album] and you can feel that. And we're not even intending to go back and do something which will build on what we did in the past. Still, the roots are there. It's the definition of Jon and me. This cannot be denied, not one single second on this album. But it has a very intense, modern, new feeling to it. It goes away from what we've done in the past."

Added Jon: "Like he said, it's very honest. It's us. There's no question about who it is, but we've grown as individuals and as artists. I think you can hear that. There's a lot of big, huge dynamic range on this album, and it's going to take people on a journey, man. For sure."

During a press conference at last year's Hellfest, Jon stated about the songwriting process for "III": "At the end of [ICED EARTH's] 'Incorruptible' album cycle, I went out to the mountains in Arizona and hiked for a month and spent one week with my [ICED EARTH] bandmates, because we were going on hiatus. So the five of us went out into the desert and stayed together, and then I stayed three weeks by myself and got an enormous amount of power from that and energy from just staying away from the music business and not talking to management. I talked to Hansi about twice, and other than that, I was completely disconnected from everybody, and it was a really great thing. So when I got back to songwriting, it was, like, 'Boom!' Everything went really fast, and I knew there was really, really strong material, and it's good. And the arrangements came, and everything came, and I started sending Hansi stuff. I knew, from an instrumental standpoint, that this is some of the best material I've ever written. And then when he added his stuff on top, it was, like, 'Okay, we have something really special for the people.' And at the end of the day, I actually don't care if you guys love it, because I do, and [Hansi] does. And that sounds harsh, but that's art, and it's honest — it's actually honest. And it's real, and it is actually some of the best material I've written in my entire life, from my standpoint, and what [Hansi has] done, it's killer. And people are gonna be shocked, I think — very pleasantly shocked — by what's coming, honestly."

