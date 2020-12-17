DEMON HUNTER's RYAN CLARK And Brother DON CLARK Announce Album Artwork Livestream Event For New Book

December 17, 2020 0 Comments

DEMON HUNTER's RYAN CLARK And Brother DON CLARK Announce Album Artwork Livestream Event For New Book

Ryan Clark of DEMON HUNTER and Don Clark, the brothers behind the accomplished design company Invisible Creature, will host a livestream event this Friday, December 18 in celebration of their new book, "Face The Music: Twenty Years Of Album Art", The multi-camera live event will see them sift through numerous albums to uncover the stories behind many of designs, giving fans an in-depth behind-the-scenes look at the design process, and answering questions.

Tickets to the event, which will look in-depth into composites, collages, and more, are on sale here.

Ryan Clark's album-design work includes packaging for ALICE IN CHAINS, Chris Cornell, STONE SOUR, WOLFMOTHER, SEVENDUST, OF MICE & MEN, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, UNDEROATH and NORMA JEAN (Grammy Award-nominated for "Best Recording Package"), alongside many others.

"Face The Music: Twenty Years Of Album Art" is a 280-page book featuring more than 200 album covers, quotes from musicians and friends, and the stories behind some of Invisible Creature's most iconic creations.

Regarding how they got into design in the first place, Don told The Great Discontent: "Ryan and I are four years apart — a lot of people think we're twins. Despite the occasional headlock, we got along great as kids, and we're very close now. Our grandfather was an illustrator at NASA and our dad was, and still is, a woodworker — he makes guitars now. Grandpa had an amazing, broad range of styles and, because of him, the idea that someone could get paid to draw was with us from early on. We grew up wanting to emulate what he did. And like most kids, we loved to draw. We knew we'd make a living in the arts, even though we didn't know if it would be in music, design, or illustration.

Added Ryan: "Our parents were really good about putting us in extra-curricular courses. Any time we wanted to take an art class that wasn't part of our schooling, they signed us up. Birthdays and Christmas gifts were how-to-draw books, Prismacolor pencils, and sketchbooks. Our parents were cool with us wanting to do art."

DEMON HUNTER will release "Songs Of Death And Resurrection", a brand new acoustic album, on March 5, 2021 via Solid State Records. The effort features 11 newly recorded "Resurrected" versions of classic DEMON HUNTER songs from across their ten studio albums, including "I Am A Stone", "I Will Fail You", "Carry Me Down" and "The Heart Of A Graveyard", plus a brand new composition, "Praise The Void". Lush string arrangements, haunting piano, and layered vocal harmonies accompany the "reimagined" acoustic versions found on "Songs Of Death And Resurrection".

"Songs Of Death And Resurrection" features founding vocalist/songwriter Ryan Clark, lead guitarist Patrick Judge, bassist Jonathan Dunn, drummer Yogi Watts, and guitarist Jeremiah Scott, who produced and mixed the effort in Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee. Scott also produced the band's "War" (2019), "Peace" (2019), "Outlive" (2017) and "Extremist" (2014) records. Joanna Ott performed piano and additional vocals throughout. Strings were arranged and performed by Chris Carmichael. Clark's mother, Peggy, his original vocal inspiration, appears alongside her son for the first time ever, on "Dead Flowers" and "Loneliness".


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).