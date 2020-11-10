DEMON HUNTER To Release 'Songs Of Death And Resurrection' Acoustic Album

DEMON HUNTER will release "Songs Of Death And Resurrection", a brand new acoustic album, on March 5, 2021 via Solid State Records. The effort features 11 newly recorded "Resurrected" versions of classic DEMON HUNTER songs from across their ten studio albums, including "I Am A Stone", "I Will Fail You", "Carry Me Down" and "The Heart Of A Graveyard", plus a brand new composition, "Praise The Void". Lush string arrangements, haunting piano, and layered vocal harmonies accompany the "reimagined" acoustic versions found on "Songs Of Death And Resurrection".

"Songs Of Death And Resurrection" features founding vocalist/songwriter Ryan Clark, lead guitarist Patrick Judge, bassist Jonathan Dunn, drummer Yogi Watts, and guitarist Jeremiah Scott, who produced and mixed the effort in Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee. Scott also produced the band's "War" (2019), "Peace" (2019), "Outlive" (2017) and "Extremist" (2014) records. Joanna Ott performed piano and additional vocals throughout. Strings were arranged and performed by Chris Carmichael. Clark's mother, Peggy, his original vocal inspiration, appears alongside her son for the first time ever, on "Dead Flowers" and "Loneliness".

DEMON HUNTER will perform the entire album, from start to finish, in an exclusive livestream performance, taped at Dark Horse Studios in Franklin, Tennessee. The livestream will air at 5 p.m. PST on November 20 and will remain available for a 48-hour period only.

Tickets to the livestream, VIP bundles, and album pre-orders for "Songs Of Death And Resurrection" are available now at this location.

Clark had this to say about "Songs Of Death And Resurrection": "The DEMON HUNTER ballad has been a defining aspect of our band since our very first album. My brother and I knew that if we wanted the freedom to pursue more somber, more melodic moments of creativity, we had to set that precedent from the beginning. What we didn't realize then was just how important these songs would become to both the band and our fans.

"The concept of an acoustic record is something we've been considering — and encouraged to pursue by fans — for many years. After ten studio albums, and a tour cycle that included a full acoustic set, it felt like the right time to actualize this idea. What we didn't want to do is something we had done before. Though we've played many of these songs in acoustic fashion over the years, we've never done so with such a level of care and attention. We hope that comes across in these recordings."

"Songs Of Death And Resurrection" track listing:

01. My Throat Is An Open Grave (Resurrected)

02. Dead Flowers (Resurrected)

03. The Heart Of A Graveyard (Resurrected)

04. Praise The Void (Resurrected)

05. Blood In The Tears (Resurrected)

06. Loneliness (Resurrected)

07. I Will Fail You (Resurrected)

08. I Am A Stone (Resurrected)

09. Deteriorate (Resurrected)

10. Carry Me Down (Resurrected)

11. The Tide Began To Rise (Resurrected)

12. My Heartstrings Come Undone (Resurrected)

The cover artwork, which can be seen below, was painted by artist Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

Photo credit: Jeremiah Scott