DEMON HUNTER To Release 'Songs Of Death And Resurrection' Acoustic Album

November 10, 2020 0 Comments

DEMON HUNTER To Release 'Songs Of Death And Resurrection' Acoustic Album

DEMON HUNTER will release "Songs Of Death And Resurrection", a brand new acoustic album, on March 5, 2021 via Solid State Records. The effort features 11 newly recorded "Resurrected" versions of classic DEMON HUNTER songs from across their ten studio albums, including "I Am A Stone", "I Will Fail You", "Carry Me Down" and "The Heart Of A Graveyard", plus a brand new composition, "Praise The Void". Lush string arrangements, haunting piano, and layered vocal harmonies accompany the "reimagined" acoustic versions found on "Songs Of Death And Resurrection".

"Songs Of Death And Resurrection" features founding vocalist/songwriter Ryan Clark, lead guitarist Patrick Judge, bassist Jonathan Dunn, drummer Yogi Watts, and guitarist Jeremiah Scott, who produced and mixed the effort in Atlanta, Georgia, and Nashville, Tennessee. Scott also produced the band's "War" (2019), "Peace" (2019), "Outlive" (2017) and "Extremist" (2014) records. Joanna Ott performed piano and additional vocals throughout. Strings were arranged and performed by Chris Carmichael. Clark's mother, Peggy, his original vocal inspiration, appears alongside her son for the first time ever, on "Dead Flowers" and "Loneliness".

DEMON HUNTER will perform the entire album, from start to finish, in an exclusive livestream performance, taped at Dark Horse Studios in Franklin, Tennessee. The livestream will air at 5 p.m. PST on November 20 and will remain available for a 48-hour period only.

Tickets to the livestream, VIP bundles, and album pre-orders for "Songs Of Death And Resurrection" are available now at this location.

Clark had this to say about "Songs Of Death And Resurrection": "The DEMON HUNTER ballad has been a defining aspect of our band since our very first album. My brother and I knew that if we wanted the freedom to pursue more somber, more melodic moments of creativity, we had to set that precedent from the beginning. What we didn't realize then was just how important these songs would become to both the band and our fans.

"The concept of an acoustic record is something we've been considering — and encouraged to pursue by fans — for many years. After ten studio albums, and a tour cycle that included a full acoustic set, it felt like the right time to actualize this idea. What we didn't want to do is something we had done before. Though we've played many of these songs in acoustic fashion over the years, we've never done so with such a level of care and attention. We hope that comes across in these recordings."

"Songs Of Death And Resurrection" track listing:

01. My Throat Is An Open Grave (Resurrected)
02. Dead Flowers (Resurrected)
03. The Heart Of A Graveyard (Resurrected)
04. Praise The Void (Resurrected)
05. Blood In The Tears (Resurrected)
06. Loneliness (Resurrected)
07. I Will Fail You (Resurrected)
08. I Am A Stone (Resurrected)
09. Deteriorate (Resurrected)
10. Carry Me Down (Resurrected)
11. The Tide Began To Rise (Resurrected)
12. My Heartstrings Come Undone (Resurrected)

The cover artwork, which can be seen below, was painted by artist Eliran Kantor, who has previously worked with HATEBREED, SOULFLY, TESTAMENT, ICED EARTH and SODOM, among others.

Photo credit: Jeremiah Scott

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).