DEMON HUNTER Releases Music Video For 'Lesser Gods'

DEMON HUNTER has released the official music video for the song "Lesser Gods". The track is taken from the band's latest album "War", which was made available alongside a companion LP, "Peace", in March 2019. The clip was directed and edited by Brad Hartley, with additional editing by Andy Maier.

Frontman Ryan Clark told Full Metal Jackie's nationally syndicated radio show that releasing two separate albums "with the polarized styles" that DEMON HUNTER is known for — "heavy and the super-melodic 'ballad'-style songs" — is something he and his bandmates have "talked about doing for a long time." He explained: "We didn't want to do it too early in our career just because it felt like a lofty sort of endeavor. So we didn't want to get carried away too early. So now kind of rounding out our albums at No. 9 and No. 10, seems like a really good time to do it."

Ryan said that DEMON HUNTER decided not to package the two LPs together because "double albums are too hard to digest. Of the ones that have been released from bands that I really like, I never really found myself diving into them and fully really soaking them in just because it's quite an undertaking," he said. "So I wanted this to almost be two autonomous things that are meant to be listened to. And I know, coming out on the same day and everything, they might as well be packaged together, but the idea of them being separate is that they… it might not be so burdensome to consume."

DEMON HUNTER formed in Seattle in 2001. The lineup features Clark alongside co-founder Jonathan Dunn (bass), drummer Tim "Yogi" Watts (drums, since 2004), lead guitarist Patrick Judge (since 2008) and guitarist Jeremiah Scott (since 2011). Clark remains the primary songwriter, with increasing contributions from Judge.

As a headlining act, DEMON HUNTER helped introduce audiences to bands like AUGUST BURNS RED. They've done several headlining tours and toured as direct support to IN FLAMES. In recent years, they appeared at Chicago Open Air (with OZZY OSBOURNE, KISS), Heavy Montreal (MARILYN MANSON, GOJIRA), and headlined Uprise Fest and Rock The Desert.

