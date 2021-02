DELAIN's MARTIJN WESTERHOLT Announces End Of Band's Most Recent Lineup: 'The Others Have Chosen To Pursue Different Paths'

DELAIN keyboardist Martijn Westerholt has announced the dissolution of the band's most recent lineup. Going forward, Martijn plans to "keep DELAIN alive" by taking it back to a project form, releasing music with special guests.

Westerholt broke the news of the end of the latest DELAIN lineup in a social media post earlier today. He wrote: "For the last year or so, the collaboration within the band ceased to work as well as it once had. Some of us were no longer happy with the current roles in the band. We all tried very hard to find a solution for over a year, but sadly we were unable to find one. As a result, we will all be going our own ways and pursuing our own endeavors.

"I am very sad our cooperation has come to end, but at the same time I am very grateful for all the years we were able to work together. Together we toured the world, shared highs and lows, and met with many successes as well as times that pushed us to learn and grow. We all enjoyed meeting our fans and making new friends all over the globe. I would like to thank my fellow bandmates and wish Timo, Otto, Joey, and especially Charlotte the very best for the future. And I hope that will mean onwards and upwards to new musical adventures for each of them!

"That being said, DELAIN will live on. The others have chosen to pursue different paths. I have decided to keep DELAIN alive by continuing on with writing and producing the music for DELAIN as I always have. I started DELAIN as a project in 2002 and for the next album I will take it back to a project form, releasing music with special guests. As it looks now many familiar faces will be returning to join me on this journey.

"I can't express my gratitude enough to all of you Delainers that have supported us over so many years. Your dedication to the music and the community you created for us has been overwhelming. Even though this situation is not ideal, change never usually is at first, I hope you will continue to join DELAIN on its new journey. This is not the end of DELAIN. It's the end of a chapter, but also the beginning of a new one."

Singer Charlotte Wessels said: "DELAIN has been my world for nearing 16 years, which is half of my life and my entire career. So it is with a heavy heart that I am confirming that DELAIN will continue as Martijn's solo project, and my involvement with DELAIN ends here.

"At this time, I know that you might have questions about the 'why' in all of this. I fully understand and respect that. Simply put, it is the sad conclusion of more than a year of trying to find solutions to built up grievances. Part of me feels like I'm letting all of you down, I'd like you to know that this decision was not taken lightly and I apologise to those of you who had high hopes of seeing all of us together live on stage again after lockdown. Until recently, I thought this might still be in the cards for us as well.

"In the last 15 years we have released music that we have poured our heart and soul into. We have toured the world, rocked so many stages and met so many wonderful fans; I cherish all of that beyond measure. Every eye locked during a lyric, every front row high five, every after show hug (remember hugs?) From the sweaty hole in the wall to the Wembleys, Wackens, and Paradisos of our career. The memories we — band, crew, fans — have made together, will last forever. And in the end, they are more important to me than the differences that we couldn't overcome, so that's where I'd like the focus of the narrative to be.

"So where do we go from here? Otto, Timo and Joey are also leaving DELAIN, but will carry on making music with their own projects. Make sure you're following what they're up to. I can't wait to see and hear how they will take the world by storm. Martijn will continue with DELAIN, and although it may be painful at first to see a DELAIN that I'm not a part of, I do wish him the very best in this new chapter. Like any relationship, our creative partnership has required work at times, but it has also been incredibly fruitful and I am grateful for all the things that we made together. Finally, I hope that DELAIN remains a positive force in everyone's lives. We Are The Others, always will be, and none of this changes that.

"As for myself, I'll keep writing and performing music. It is the thing that gives me joy and purpose.

"I'm beyond grateful for my amazing community on Patreon, something that was supposed to be a side project from DELAIN, but will now be the primary place that I release music and create art and community. This platform allows me to keep creating independently and I am thankful for all patrons that make this possible. I am dedicated to bring you my absolute best, and look forward to making magic with all of you.

"I welcome the future with open arms, and I hope to see you on my journey."

DELAIN's sixth full-length album, the Westerholt-produced "Apocalypse & Chill", was released in February 2020 via Napalm Records. The 13-track recording features guest vocals by BEAST IN BLACK singer Yannis Papadopoulos on the song "Vengeance". Upon its release, the album reached the Top 50 in several European countries, including Switzerland (No. 8), Germany (No. 14) and the band's native country, The Netherlands (No. 24).