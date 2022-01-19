DEICIDE Parts Ways With Guitarist CHRIS CANNELLA, Announces Replacement

Florida death metal veterans DEICIDE have announced the addition of guitarist Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, INHUMAN CONDITION) to the group's ranks. Taylor joins the band as the replacement for Chris Cannella who has amicably left the Glen Benton-fronted outfit after a three-year run.
Earlier today (Wednesday, January 19), Benton said in a statement: "We are pleased to announce and welcome Taylor Nordberg to the DEICIDE family! An amazing and accomplished guitarist who takes our sound to the next level and brings a profound level of professionalism that completes and compliments the DEICIDE machine!"
Cannella said in a separate statement: "Yes, it is true. I am no longer in DEICIDE. There is no drama and we all kept it quiet as to not lead into drama or speculation.
"I have all the love and respect for Glen, Steve and Kevin. I had so many great times over the last three years I cherish for a lifetime, especially the friendship.
"Cheers to all and thanks for all the love and support. I'm excited for what's to come."
Cannella joined DEICIDE in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Mark English.
English became a member of DEICIDE in 2016 after the exit of longtime guitarist Jack Owen.
DEICIDE's latest album, "Overtures Of Blasphemy", was released in September 2018 via Century Media.
Later this year, DEICIDE will embark on a special tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their second album, "Legion". Benton and his bandmates will perform the LP in its entirety, along with other tracks from their vast catalog.
