DEFTONES Unveil Music Video For 'Ohms' Title Track

August 21, 2020 0 Comments

The official Rafatoon-directed music video for "Ohms", the title track of the new album from the DEFTONES, can be seen below.

The band's ninth studio LP will arrive on September 25. The follow-up to 2016's "Gore" was helmed by Terry Date, who produced such DEFTONES classics as "Around The Fur", "White Pony" and the group's self-titled album. It was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, California, and Trainwreck Studios in Woodinville, Washington.

"Ohms" track listing:

01. Genesis
02. Ceremony
03. Urantia
04. Errorr
05. The Spell Of Mathematics
06. Pompeji
07. This Link Is Dead
08. Radiant City
09. Headless
10. Ohms

DEFTONES singer Chino Moreno told Kerrang! magazine that "Ohms" was a more collaborative effort than "Gore", which saw guitarist Stephen Carpenter largely excluded from the production process.

"When you've made a lot of records with the same people, everybody has to be engaged," Moreno said. "We've learned the hard way. A perfect example would be 'Gore', when Stef basically admitted, like, 'I didn't have much to do with this record.' And that was not because we didn't want him — my favorite ideas of DEFTONES songs are ones that he spearheads."

He added: "When the record came out, I think people felt that Stef wasn't as big a part of it and that it may have suffered in certain areas because of that, so one of the most important things [with the new album] is that everybody is engaged and everybody is excited."

DEFTONES have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over ten million albums worldwide. The band is Moreno, Carpenter, drummer Abe Cunningham, programmer Frank Delgado and bassist Sergio Vega.

This past May, DEFTONES postponed their 2020 North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe. The Live Nation-produced 20-date trek with GOJIRA and POPPY was scheduled to kick off on July 27 and conclude on September 5.

"Gore" bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2016, moving over 71,000 units first week and marking DEFTONES' highest chart position in 13 years.


