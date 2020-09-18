DEFTONES Release Music Video For New Single 'Genesis'

DEFTONES have released the official Sebastian Kökow-directed music video for their new song "Genesis". The track is the second single from the band's upcoming ninth album, "Ohms", which will arrive on September 25 via Warner.

Speculation of the forthcoming album among fans swept across the media landscape, stoking curiosity as the band's web site and social platforms went dark. The intrigue continued to rise when they revealed the striking album art on their site with no additional information. Designed by longtime collaborator Frank Maddocks (who also designed the iconic "White Pony" LP cover), the captivating album image of two eyes made up of thousands of white pixels cryptically appeared on a billboard in the cultural hot-spot of Los Angeles on Fairfax Avenue above the landmark restaurant Canter's Deli with the caption "This Is Our Time...We Devour The Days Ahead."

Recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, California and Trainwreck Studios in Woodinville, Washington, "Ohms" is an otherworldly body of work meticulously crafted by the five-piece band. It is a magnificent tour de force and their first album in four years since the critically acclaimed "Gore" LP in 2016. The band, which includes Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter, Abe Cunningham and Sergio Vega, has produced a dense LP with every member firing on all cylinders. The album also boasts a familiar collaborator in veteran producer and engineer Terry Date, who worked on 1995's "Adrenaline", 1997's "Around The Fur" and 2000's "White Pony". All of the above assembles and sets the stage to deliver "Ohms"; 10 tracks of raw escapism and unparalleled grooves that have made DEFTONES' sound singular for over two decades.

"Ohms" track listing:

01. Genesis

02. Ceremony

03. Urantia

04. Errorr

05. The Spell Of Mathematics

06. Pompeji

07. This Link Is Dead

08. Radiant City

09. Headless

10. Ohms

DEFTONES singer Chino Moreno told Kerrang! magazine that "Ohms" was a more collaborative effort than "Gore", which saw guitarist Stephen Carpenter largely excluded from the production process.

"When you've made a lot of records with the same people, everybody has to be engaged," Moreno said. "We've learned the hard way. A perfect example would be 'Gore', when Stef basically admitted, like, 'I didn't have much to do with this record.' And that was not because we didn't want him — my favorite ideas of DEFTONES songs are ones that he spearheads."

He added: "When the record came out, I think people felt that Stef wasn't as big a part of it and that it may have suffered in certain areas because of that, so one of the most important things [with the new album] is that everybody is engaged and everybody is excited."

DEFTONES is Moreno, Carpenter, drummer Abe Cunningham, programmer Frank Delgado and bassist Sergio Vega.

This past May, DEFTONES postponed their 2020 North American tour due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe. The Live Nation-produced 20-date trek with GOJIRA and POPPY was scheduled to kick off on July 27 and conclude on September 5.

"Gore" bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2016, moving over 71,000 units first week and marking DEFTONES' highest chart position in 13 years.



