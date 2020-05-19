DEFTONES' North American Tour With GOJIRA And POPPY Postponed To 2021

DEFTONES' previously announced summer 2020 North American headlining tour has been officially postponed. The Live Nation-produced 20-date trek with GOJIRA and POPPY. was scheduled to kick off on July 27 and conclude on September 5.

Earlier today, DEFTONES released the following statement via social media: "Due to the current regulations, and uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we must reschedule our North American summer tour dates with special guests, @Gojiraofficial and @imPoppy. We're currently rescheduling the dates for 2021, and you'll be the first to know once they are confirmed. All tickets will be honored or refunded upon our next announcement regarding the tour. Regarding our European dates, an update will be coming very soon as well. Thank you for your understanding, and patience. Please stay safe."

DEFTONES recently finished recording the follow-up to 2016's "Gore" album.

The band has released eight studio albums to date and have sold over ten million albums worldwide.

DEFTONES is singer Chino Moreno, drummer Abe Cunningham, programmer Frank Delgado, guitarist Stephen Carpenter and bassist Sergio Vega.

"Gore" bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2016, moving over 71,000 units first week and marking DEFTONES' highest chart position in 13 years. The band also curated, launched, presented and headlined its own festival, Dia De Los Deftones, in 2018. Selling out both installments to date, the eclectic lineups hosted everyone from FUTURE and CHVRCHES to GOJIRA and MEGAN THEE STALLION.

