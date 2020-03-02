DEFTONES' New Album Is 'Basically Done,' Says FRANK DELGADO

DEFTONES samplist/keyboardist Frank Delgado spoke to Australia's Forté about the band's follow-up to 2016's "Gore" album, which is currently being mixed for a tentative late 2020 release.

"We've been pretty much working on that for the last couple of years and it's basically done," he said. "I think we need to tie up a few things here and there to fix it, but I think that's coming in the real near future — I know it is."

Regarding the musical direction of the new DEFTONES LP, Delgado said: "It's a DEFTONES record, which I know that sounds cliché or cheesy, but we've never put up any walls and we've always gotten together and see what happens, and as long as everyone is together and happy and in good shape, we're good, and there was a lot of that. We don't really chase any sound or try and be a certain way — we just try to get better at what we do and put a whole package together where it sounds sonically amazing. And that's where we're at right now and we're pretty fucking excited for it."

Last year, DEFTONES singer Chino Moreno told NBC San Diego that he and his bandmates were "kind of enjoying our time making" the group's next album.

"It's been a cool process," he said. "We get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that's just making noise and coming up with ideas and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on 'em a little bit more."

DEFTONES will embark on a North American headlining tour this summer. Support on the Live Nation-produced 20-date trek, which will kick off on July 27 and conclude on September 5, will come from GOJIRA and POPPY.

DEFTONES have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over ten million albums worldwide. The band is Moreno, Cunningham, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado and bassist Sergio Vega.

DEFTONES' second annual "Dia De Los Deftones" took place last November at Petco Park in San Diego, California. This all-ages festival lineup also included CHVRCHES, GOJIRA, JPEGMAFIA, HUM, YOUTH CODE and BRUTUS.