DEFTONES Launch 'Adopt-A-Dot' Fundraising Campaign For Two Great Causes

DEFTONES have launched a fundraising campaign called "Adopt-A-Dot" where fans can make a charitable donation for one or multiple dots from the thousands of pixelated dots that comprise the cover art — created by Frank Maddocks — of the band's forthcoming album "Ohms".

All proceeds will benefit the UC Davis Children's Hospital and Live Nation's Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews who have been impacted by COVID-19. Donations can be made at Deftones.com/Adopt.

There are 12,995 dots available. Once a donator adopts their dot(s), they have the ability to upload their photo to the site and be a part of the album cover for these two special causes.

Maddocks states about the art: "'Ohms' album art is an iconic rendering of a suspended, chance moment in time. As with DEFTONES music and lyrics, the definitive meaning of the imagery invites and relies on interpretation from the viewer. From a dreamy gaze above, to sadness, hope, despair, optimism and a longing for connection, the emotions conveyed are endless and infinitely evolving."

About UC Davis Children's Hospital: UC Davis Children's Hospital is the Sacramento region's only nationally ranked, comprehensive hospital for children, offering children and their families the highest level of care for virtually every pediatric condition.

About Crew Nation: Live music inspires millions around the world, but the concerts we all enjoy wouldn't be possible without the countless crew members working behind the scenes. As COVID-19 puts concerts on pause, we want to extend a helping hand to the touring and venue crews who depend on shows to make a living.

"Ohms" will arrive on September 25 via Warner. The album was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, California and Trainwreck Studios in Woodinville, Washington.

