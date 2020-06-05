DEFTONES' European Tour Postponed To 2021

DEFTONES have postponed their 2020 European tour due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe. The trek, which was originally set to kick off on June 9 in Lyon, France, will now take place next year.

DEFTONES announced the postponement earlier today in a statement via social media. The group wrote: "Our upcoming European tour dates are actively being rescheduled for 2021. Our current priority is to maintain the safety of our fans, crew, and venue staff. All existing tickets will be honored or refunded upon our next announcement regarding these shows. You may also contact your point of purchase with refund inquiries. Please know we are working to get you information as quickly as possible, and as always, we appreciate your patience and understanding."

DEFTONES recently finished recording the follow-up to 2016's "Gore" album.

The band has released eight studio albums to date and have sold over ten million albums worldwide.

DEFTONES is singer Chino Moreno, drummer Abe Cunningham, programmer Frank Delgado, guitarist Stephen Carpenter and bassist Sergio Vega.

"Gore" bowed at No. 2 on the Billboard Top 200 in 2016, moving over 71,000 units first week and marking DEFTONES' highest chart position in 13 years. The band also curated, launched, presented and headlined its own festival, Dia De Los Deftones, in 2018. Selling out both installments to date, the eclectic lineups hosted everyone from FUTURE and CHVRCHES to GOJIRA and MEGAN THEE STALLION.

