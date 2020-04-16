DEFTONES Are Still Mixing New Album

DEFTONES drummer Abe Cunningham has offered an update on the band's follow-up to 2016's "Gore" album, which was recently recorded for a tentative late 2020 release. "We're currently mixing it," he said in an Instagram video earlier today (see below). "Given the current situation, it's been a bit difficult to get everyone in the same room. We can't. So, we're at least still doing that. I wanted to thank you for your patience, obviously, and, of course, your interest in that. It's coming."

In the meantime, DEFTONES will launch a series of livestreamed events. Programmer/sampler Frank Delgado will kick off the series with a live DJ set on the group's Twitch tomorrow (Friday, April 17) at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET.

Delgado recently told Australia's Forté about the musical direction of the new DEFTONES LP: "It's a DEFTONES record, which I know that sounds cliché or cheesy, but we've never put up any walls and we've always gotten together and see what happens, and as long as everyone is together and happy and in good shape, we're good, and there was a lot of that. We don't really chase any sound or try and be a certain way — we just try to get better at what we do and put a whole package together where it sounds sonically amazing. And that's where we're at right now and we're pretty fucking excited for it."

Last year, DEFTONES singer Chino Moreno told NBC San Diego that he and his bandmates were "kind of enjoying our time making" the group's next album.

"It's been a cool process," he said. "We get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that's just making noise and coming up with ideas and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on 'em a little bit more."

DEFTONES have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over ten million albums worldwide. The band is Moreno, Cunningham, Delgado, guitarist Stephen Carpenter and bassist Sergio Vega.

