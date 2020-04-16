DEFTONES Are Still Mixing New Album

DEFTONES drummer Abe Cunningham has offered an update on the band's follow-up to 2016's "Gore" album, which was recently recorded for a tentative late 2020 release. "We're currently mixing it," he said in an Instagram video earlier today (see below). "Given the current situation, it's been a bit difficult to get everyone in the same room. We can't. So, we're at least still doing that. I wanted to thank you for your patience, obviously, and, of course, your interest in that. It's coming."
In the meantime, DEFTONES will launch a series of livestreamed events. Programmer/sampler Frank Delgado will kick off the series with a live DJ set on the group's Twitch tomorrow (Friday, April 17) at 8 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET.
Delgado recently told Australia's Forté about the musical direction of the new DEFTONES LP: "It's a DEFTONES record, which I know that sounds cliché or cheesy, but we've never put up any walls and we've always gotten together and see what happens, and as long as everyone is together and happy and in good shape, we're good, and there was a lot of that. We don't really chase any sound or try and be a certain way — we just try to get better at what we do and put a whole package together where it sounds sonically amazing. And that's where we're at right now and we're pretty fucking excited for it."
Last year, DEFTONES singer Chino Moreno told NBC San Diego that he and his bandmates were "kind of enjoying our time making" the group's next album.
"It's been a cool process," he said. "We get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that's just making noise and coming up with ideas and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on 'em a little bit more."
DEFTONES have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over ten million albums worldwide. The band is Moreno, Cunningham, Delgado, guitarist Stephen Carpenter and bassist Sergio Vega.
View this post on Instagram
While we continue to work on the new album in isolation, we’re going to be hosting some livestream events on @twitch. @frvnkdelgvdo is kicking it off tomorrow at 8PM PT with a live DJ set. Stay safe while hanging with us here: twitch.tv/deftonesofficial (follow the link in bio)
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).