DEFTONES Are Mixing New Album

DEFTONES drummer Abe Cunningham has confirmed to Australia's Mixdown that the band's follow-up to 2016's "Gore" album is currently being mixed for a tentative late 2020 release.

"It's cool, man," Abe said. "We did things a little bit differently this time. We stretched everything out over the course of a couple of years, rather than blasting through in one go. The process has been mixed with about a year-long break, that we all agreed upon. Being rested and taking that time off really made us appreciate what we're doing even more. When we're all laughing and smiling and coming up with stuff together, just like when we were 17... it's a beautiful thing."

Last year, DEFTONES singer Chino Moreno told NBC San Diego that he and his bandmates were "kind of enjoying our time making" the group's next album.

"It's been a cool process," he said. "We get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that's just making noise and coming up with ideas and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on 'em a little bit more."

DEFTONES will embark on a North American headlining tour this summer. Support on the Live Nation-produced 20-date trek, which will kick off on July 27 and conclude on September 5, will come from GOJIRA and POPPY.

DEFTONES have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over ten million albums worldwide. The band is Moreno, Cunningham, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado and bassist Sergio Vega.

DEFTONES' second annual "Dia De Los Deftones" took place last November at Petco Park in San Diego, California. This all-ages festival lineup also included CHVRCHES, GOJIRA, JPEGMAFIA, HUM, YOUTH CODE and BRUTUS.