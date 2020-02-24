DEFTONES Are Mixing New Album

February 24, 2020 0 Comments

DEFTONES Are Mixing New Album

DEFTONES drummer Abe Cunningham has confirmed to Australia's Mixdown that the band's follow-up to 2016's "Gore" album is currently being mixed for a tentative late 2020 release.

"It's cool, man," Abe said. "We did things a little bit differently this time. We stretched everything out over the course of a couple of years, rather than blasting through in one go. The process has been mixed with about a year-long break, that we all agreed upon. Being rested and taking that time off really made us appreciate what we're doing even more. When we're all laughing and smiling and coming up with stuff together, just like when we were 17... it's a beautiful thing."

Last year, DEFTONES singer Chino Moreno told NBC San Diego that he and his bandmates were "kind of enjoying our time making" the group's next album.

"It's been a cool process," he said. "We get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that's just making noise and coming up with ideas and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on 'em a little bit more."

DEFTONES will embark on a North American headlining tour this summer. Support on the Live Nation-produced 20-date trek, which will kick off on July 27 and conclude on September 5, will come from GOJIRA and POPPY.

DEFTONES have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over ten million albums worldwide. The band is Moreno, Cunningham, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado and bassist Sergio Vega.

DEFTONES' second annual "Dia De Los Deftones" took place last November at Petco Park in San Diego, California. This all-ages festival lineup also included CHVRCHES, GOJIRA, JPEGMAFIA, HUM, YOUTH CODE and BRUTUS.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).