DEFTONES Announce Summer 2020 North American Tour With GOJIRA, POPPY

DEFTONES will embark on a North American headlining tour this summer. Support on the Live Nation-produced 20-date trek, which will kick off on July 27 and conclude on September 5, will come from GOJIRA and POPPY. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 14 at 1:00 p.m. local time.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the DEFTONES summer tour 2020. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 11tat 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST until Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

"We're super excited to have GOJIRA spending the summer with us, and POPPY will be a really fun addition as well," says DEFTONES frontman Chino Moreno. "We're looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It's been a minute."

GOJIRA said: "We are very excited to announce that we'll be touring North America this summer with our friends the DEFTONES. They are one of the coolest bands out there and we've been dreaming about touring with them for decades. POPPY will join the party as well!"

Tour dates:

Jul. 27 - Portland, OR - Theatre Of The Clouds At Moda Center

Jul. 28 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Jul. 30 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Aug. 01 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater

Aug. 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Aug. 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 05 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphiheatre

Aug. 07 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Aug. 08 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles CLub

Aug. 09 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Aug. 11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion

Aug. 12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater At Freedom Hill

Aug. 14 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

Aug. 15 - Laval, QC - Plave Bellaval

Aug. 17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 19 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Aug. 20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Aug. 23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Aug. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Harbor Yard Amphitheater

Aug. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

Aug. 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 29 - Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Sep. 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Sep. 02 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Sep. 03 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sep. 05 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Last year, Moreno said DEFTONES had been working on the follow-up to 2016's "Gore" album. "We are kind of enjoying our time making it," he told NBC San Diego. "It's been a cool process. We get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that's just making noise and coming up with ideas and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on 'em a little bit more."

DEFTONES have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over ten million albums worldwide. The band is Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado, drummer Abe Cunningham, and bassist Sergio Vega.

DEFTONES' second annual "Dia De Los Deftones" took place last November at Petco Park in San Diego, California. This all-ages festival lineup also included CHVRCHES, GOJIRA, JPEGMAFIA, HUM, YOUTH CODE and BRUTUS.