February 11, 2020 0 Comments

DEFTONES Announce Summer 2020 North American Tour With GOJIRA, POPPY

DEFTONES will embark on a North American headlining tour this summer. Support on the Live Nation-produced 20-date trek, which will kick off on July 27 and conclude on September 5, will come from GOJIRA and POPPY. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 14 at 1:00 p.m. local time.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the DEFTONES summer tour 2020. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 11tat 12 p.m. EST/9 a.m. PST until Thursday, February 13 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

"We're super excited to have GOJIRA spending the summer with us, and POPPY will be a really fun addition as well," says DEFTONES frontman Chino Moreno. "We're looking forward to seeing everyone this summer. It's been a minute."

GOJIRA said: "We are very excited to announce that we'll be touring North America this summer with our friends the DEFTONES. They are one of the coolest bands out there and we've been dreaming about touring with them for decades. POPPY will join the party as well!"

Tour dates:

Jul. 27 - Portland, OR - Theatre Of The Clouds At Moda Center
Jul. 28 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Jul. 30 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Aug. 01 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater
Aug. 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Aug. 04 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Aug. 05 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphiheatre
Aug. 07 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Aug. 08 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles CLub
Aug. 09 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Aug. 11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion
Aug. 12 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheater At Freedom Hill
Aug. 14 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
Aug. 15 - Laval, QC - Plave Bellaval
Aug. 17 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach
Aug. 19 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Aug. 20 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Aug. 23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Aug. 24 - Bridgeport, CT - Harbor Yard Amphitheater
Aug. 26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
Aug. 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Amphitheater at White River State Park
Aug. 29 - Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Sep. 01 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
Sep. 02 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
Sep. 03 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sep. 05 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

Last year, Moreno said DEFTONES had been working on the follow-up to 2016's "Gore" album. "We are kind of enjoying our time making it," he told NBC San Diego. "It's been a cool process. We get together, we work for a couple of weeks, whether that's just making noise and coming up with ideas and then everybody just goes home and comes back to work on 'em a little bit more."

DEFTONES have released eight studio albums to date and have sold over ten million albums worldwide. The band is Moreno, guitarist Stephen Carpenter, keyboardist/samplist Frank Delgado, drummer Abe Cunningham, and bassist Sergio Vega.

DEFTONES' second annual "Dia De Los Deftones" took place last November at Petco Park in San Diego, California. This all-ages festival lineup also included CHVRCHES, GOJIRA, JPEGMAFIA, HUM, YOUTH CODE and BRUTUS.

