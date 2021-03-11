DEFTONES Announce Limited-Edition 'Añejo Tequila'

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of DEFTONES' legendary platinum-certified album "White Pony", the band has partnered with Abre Ojos Tequila to release a limited-edition Añejo Tequila.

The limited-edition Añejo was handcrafted in the town of Tequila, Jalisco. It is aged up to two years in American Oak used whiskey barrels, creating caramel, vanilla, hazelnut and chocolate notes. The buttery taste ends with a smoky, mature flavor. It is meant to sip and enjoy.

Last December, DEFTONES released "Black Stallion", the long-awaited "White Pony" companion album featuring an eclectic cast of contributors re-imagining its songs and their far-reaching impact across the worlds of metal, hip-hop, indie, and electronic music.

DEFTONES announced their plans for a "White Pony" remix album during a virtual press conference in June. At the time, singer Chino Moreno stated: "We're going to be releasing later in the year a reissue of ['White Pony'] and we're going to do sort of a split side of the record, a remixed version of it titled 'Black Stallion'. So we have a bunch of different people on it, some that actually inspired some of the writing of the record itself, the original album. So it's kind of come full circle."

DJ Frank Delgado revealed that "Black Stallion" was in the works before "White Pony" even saw the light of day.

"We would talk about ['White Pony' before it came out], how good it was going to be, and we'd immediately jump to, 'It's going to be so good, we're going to have [DJ] Shadow remix it and we'll call it 'Black Stallion'. I think one time we actually hit him up. He was playing here in town and I was opening DJing and me and Chino kind of cornered him."

"White Pony (20th Anniversary)" is available in three physical formats: 2 CD + digital download; limited-edition deluxe box set (2 double LPs + 2 CDs); and a vinyl box set (2 double LPs).

DEFTONES' ninth album, "Ohms", arrived in September.

