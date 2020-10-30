DEFTONES Announce Details Of 'White Pony' Remix Album 'Black Stallion'

DEFTONES will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their third album, "White Pony", by releasing a remix LP called "Black Stallion" on December 11 via Reprise/Warner. The first single from the effort, a remix of "Knife Prty" by Purity Ring, can be streamed below. DEFTONES also enlisted such producers and artists as DJ Shadow, Clams Casino, THE CURE's Robert Smith, LINKIN PARK's Mike Shinoda, Squarepusher, Blanck Mass and Salva for "Black Stallion" for reimaginings of other "White Pony" favorites.

"Black Stallion" track listing:

01. Feiticeira (Clams Casino remix)

02. Digital Bath (DJ Shadow remix)

03. Elite (Blanck Mass remix)

04. Rx Queen (Salva remix)

05. Street Carp (Phantogram remix)

06. Teenager (Robert Smith remix)

07. Knife Prty (Purity Ring remix)

08. Korea (Trevor Jackson remix)

09. Passenger (Mike Shinoda remix)

10. Change (In the House of Flies) (Tourist remix)

11. Pink Maggit (Squarepusher remix)

DEFTONES announced their plans for a "White Pony" remix album during a virtual press conference in June. At the time, singer Chino Moreno stated: "We're going to be releasing later in the year a reissue of ['White Pony'] and we're going to do sort of a split side of the record, a remixed version of it titled 'Black Stallion'. So we have a bunch of different people on it, some that actually inspired some of the writing of the record itself, the original album. So it's kind of come full circle."

DJ Frank Delgado revealed that "Black Stallion" was in the works before "White Pony" even saw the light of day.

"We would talk about ['White Pony' before it came out], how good it was going to be, and we'd immediately jump to, 'It's going to be so good, we're going to have [DJ] Shadow remix it and we'll call it 'Black Stallion'. I think one time we actually hit him up. He was playing here in town and I was opening DJing and me and Chino kind of cornered him."

"White Pony (20th Anniversary)" is available in three physical formats: 2 CD + digital download; limited-edition deluxe box set (2 double LPs + 2 CDs); and a vinyl box set (2 double LPs).

DEFTONES' ninth album, "Ohms", arrived in September.

