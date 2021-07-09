DEFTONES And GOJIRA Postpone North American Tour Until Spring Of 2022

DEFTONES have postponed their previously announced North American tour with GOJIRA until the spring of 2022.

The trek was originally scheduled to take place last summer before being pushed back, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to August and September of this year.

Earlier today, DEFTONES issued a statement on social media once again announcing the postponement of the tour. The Sacramento, California-based act cited the "uncertainty" related to the coronavirus crisis in "different markets throughout the country" and explained that it did not want to be "in a situation where shows have to be adjusted or cancelled on short notice for any guideline adjustments or reconsiderations while we are on the road." DEFTONES also said that the tour's original opening band, POPPY, would not take part in the rescheduled dates.

DEFTONES wrote: "As everyone knows, difficult decisions are a part of life, and we faced one recently. After much contemplation, we've made the decision to postpone our summer tour with GOJIRA one more time.

"As passionate as you are about seeing us, we are even more so to be back on stage together again. With the imminence of the tour, and the pandemic lasting longer than we anticipated, we came to the realization that uncertainty still remains in different markets throughout the country. We do not want to be in a situation where shows have to be adjusted or cancelled on short notice for any guideline adjustments or reconsiderations while we are on the road.

"This is not an easy decision, but one we felt necessary. Giving this tour a little more breathing room will give space to, and help ensure we can make every date with confidence.

"We can't thank you enough for your patience so far, and keeping with it just a bit longer. April will be here before we all know it.

"If you bought tickets for one of the 2021 shows and cannot make the rescheduled show, you will receive an e-mail directly allowing you to request a refund. For more details, please visit Livenation.com/refund. Please hold on to your tickets, as they will be honored for the 2022 dates. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

"Tickets for the added dates (Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Nashville) go on sale Friday, 7/16 @ 10AM local.

"(Note: POPPY will not be joining us on the rescheduled North American dates)

"See you all soon."

DEFTONES and GOJIRA 2022 tour dates:

Apr. 14 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Apr. 16 - Seattle, WA - WaMu Theatre

Apr. 18 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Apr. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Apr. 22 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan (new show)

Apr. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Apr. 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Apr. 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

Apr. 30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 02 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 03 - San Antonio, TX - AT & T Center

May 06 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

May 07 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium (new show)

May 08 - Cincinnati, OH - ICON Music Center (new show)

May 10 - Indianapolis, IN -TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

May 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

May 13 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

May 14 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

May 15 - New York City, NY - Pier 17

May 17 - Washington DC - The Anthem

May 18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

May 19 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

May 21 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

May 22 - Toronto, ON - Echo Beach

May 24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

May 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

May 27 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

May 28 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

DEFTONES' ninth album, "Ohms", was released last September via Warner. The LP was recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, California and Trainwreck Studios in Woodinville, Washington with veteran producer and engineer Terry Date, who previously worked on 1995's "Adrenaline", 1997's "Around The Fur" and 2000's "White Pony".



