'Definitive' KISS Documentary Coming In The Fall

Legendary rockers KISS will be the subject of an upcoming feature documentary and they are asking their fans to help tell their story.

This will be the definitive documentary of KISS. But in order to make the film the KISS fans deserve, the producers are conducting a global hunt for rare and compelling KISS-related media. This could include but is not limited to:

* Never-before-seen footage of the band onstage or offstage during the 1970s,

* Still photographs or video of the band in the 1970s trying to conceal their identity

* Unscripted, candid or revealing moments between band members, onstage or off, from any era.

* Obscure local or international TV/ radio interviews or news reports from the 1970s, '80s or '90s.

The documentary producers say: "We want to help the world see the band through your eyes. Don't miss this chance to become a permanent part of the band's legacy. Kisstory is literally being made."

To upload your video, audio or photographs for consideration, visit this web site and be sure to include a brief description of your submission in the "Message" section.

The documentary, apparently titled "Kisstory", is expected to arrive in the fall.

The last concert of KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell tour will take place on July 17, 2021 in New York City.

"End Of The Road" kicked off in January 2019 in Vancouver and will resume on February 1 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

KISS's current lineup consists of original members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, alongside later band additions, guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Formed in 1973 by Stanley, Simmons, drummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley, KISS staged its first "farewell" tour in 2000, the last to feature the group's original lineup.

