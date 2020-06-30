DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN To Guest On Wife LAUREN MONROE's 'Big Love' EP

Mailboat Records and Cherry Bomb Records have set a July 10 release date for "Big Love", the EP by singer/songwriter Lauren Monroe, wife of DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen.

Densely textured and imaginatively layered, legendary producer Jim Scott and Monroe have given us an anthem for this moment in time. With consummate backing from the likes of such heavyweights as keyboardist Benmont Tench and drummer Steve Ferrone (TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS), seasoned session vet, lead guitarist Waddy Wachtel (Keith Richards, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks) , Allen, bassist Bob Glaub (Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, Bonnie Raitt), drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Cougar Mellencamp, John Fogerty) and others, "Big Love" shines with its own brand of contagious musical magic.

Monroe stated about the making of "Big Love": "'Big Love' is a song I felt I had to write and record. It's my anthem and I trust it. It represents my heart and my soul, and defines this moment in time. Hopeful. Strong. Healing.

"Our world is experiencing a profound change, and as we look around, reflect, speak out and continue to impact our country and our global society we endeavor to take care of all of us. It's not a new perspective… you just have to look and listen to find it.

"I have written about the potential in all of us. We are a diverse group, the composition of which represents all that we have in common. We differ by gender, sexual orientation, by the color of our skin and by our individual ideology, ethnicity and spiritual guidance. We are, however, a singular humanity. We truly are: BIG LOVE."

Monroe has been a practitioner and teacher of energy healing since 1992. With an MA in dance choreography, a BA in education, and advanced certification in massage therapy, her healing arts background includes specialized work with incarcerated teens, hospice care, and crisis healing. She has studied and apprenticed with Christian benedictine monks, tribal healers of Brazil, Mexico, North America and New Zealand. She is the creator of the Advanced Energy Medicine certification program at the Boulder College Of Massage Therapy 1999-2002, the co-founder of the Raven Drum Foundation and creator of Project Resiliency where she teaches and facilitates self-care workshops and empowerment drum circles. A vocalist, songwriter and musician, Monroe creates a direct and personal experience of spiritual oneness and healing for audiences and students alike. Her work is an authentic expression of art and medicine that is created for healing and personal growth.

Photo credit: Carol Oliva

