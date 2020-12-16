DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN And Wife LAUREN MONROE Announce 'Big Love Benefit Concert' Global Streaming Event

At a time in which the music industry is reeling from the loss of touring and live performance, leaving career musicians and music industry workers to struggle through this crisis while facing unprecedented loss of work, DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen and his wife, singer-songwriter Lauren Monroe, will host a virtual benefit concert, with all proceeds to benefit the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides financial assistance to millions of music industry professionals who are out of work due to COVID-19. On Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 9 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. PST, the first "Big Love Benefit Concert" will stream globally on nugs.net. Tickets go on sale on December 16.

Allen said: "We endeavor on a daily basis, through our music and through our Raven Drum Foundation and Project Resiliency to serve, educate and empower people and communities recovering from crisis. We cannot envision a more important and useful way in which to give back than this benefit concert."

Allen and Monroe are fierce and vocal advocates for social justice and many years ago founded the Raven Drum Foundation and Project Resiliency, two highly acclaimed undertakings that promote healing and growth for veterans, individuals and families facing trauma and difficult life circumstances.

The "Big Love Benefit Concert" will not only bring financial and mental health support to the music industry family but offer to the world a star-studded musical healing event that will reach your heart and inspire your soul. Auction items include everything from a Billy Idol signed army jacket, and a Yamaha drum set signed by Allen to a virtual meet-and-greet with the band FLORENCE & THE MACHINE.

"To further spread our mission of the past 20 years of unity and inclusiveness, we released the EP 'Big Love' in July and are collaborating with other charities and artists who have a voice and message of healing," states Monroe. "We will perform the song in this virtual musical benefit. 'Big Love' is a powerful anthem for this moment in time, with 100% of the proceeds from 'Big Love' having been donated back to the Raven Drum rapid response fund."