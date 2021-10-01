DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN And ORIANTHI Among Performers At 'Women Who Rock' Benefit Concert In Pittsburgh

Women will rock Stage AE Pittsburgh on Saturday, October 16 as the fourth annual Women Who Rock benefit concert presented by Gibson Gives returns as a live, in-person concert event. Women Who Rock connects through the power of music and helps educate, support and fund women-entric health research. This year's annual Women Who Rock benefit concert will feature performances from singer-songwriter Rita Wilson, Lauren Monroe with Rick Allen of DEF LEPPARD, Orianthi, THE VINDYS and DJ Femi. Legendary singer-songwriter-drummer-percussionist and philanthropist Sheila E. will be on-hand to receive the 2021 Women Who Rock Impact Award. Host of iHeart Radio 102.5FM WDVE Michele Michaels will return for the fourth year in a row as the emcee. All proceeds from Women Who Rock support the Magee-Women's Research Institute (MWRI) — the nation's largest research institute dedicated solely to life-saving women's health research. Tickets for the 2021 Women Who Rock benefit concert are on sale now.

The legendary Sheila E. often referred to as the Queen of Percussion, will be honored with the 2021 Women Who Rock Impact Award presented by Peoples, an Essential Utilities Company.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized for the Impact Award," says Sheila E. "Thank you to Women Who Rock and Magee-Women's Research Institute for the incredible and life changing work you do. When I think of impact, I think of all the women — mentors, my mother, my grandmother, sisters, colleagues, new and lifelong friends — who have lifted me up throughout the years and continually inspired me to pay it forward."

Rita Wilson has officially released the third and final EP in her "Trilogy" series titled "Trilogy 3". Rita continues to demonstrate her evolution as a dynamic singer, songwriter and performer who successfully straddles the worlds of pop, country, and folk. The lead single, "Thin Air", is a sparsely beautiful and ethereal collaboration with SLEEPING AT LAST.

Women Who Rock concert attendees will experience an interactive Beauty Bar offering free beauty perks and giveaways, social sharing photo booth, silent auction offering a chance to win one-of-a-kind experiences including the VIP Lounge, pink carpet entrance, and a performance from the winner of the Women Who Rock "Rising Star" contest, Graciela.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and women's health overall is underfunded and understudied. While most health research has sidestepped sex differences, Magee-Women's Research Institute (MWRI) a 501c3 is the nation's largest research institute dedicated solely to women's health research. In addition, MWRI currently offers 192 studies enrolling 162,000 women in clinical trials all over the world. Researchers at MWRI are working on chemotherapy resistance for the most common form of breast cancer, finding a more effective treatment for triple negative breast cancer, and running more than 20 clinical trials to develop new, personalized treatments for women.

For fans that cannot attend the concert can support groundbreaking Breast Cancer and Women's Health Research, Women Who Rock has debuted a new merchandise collection. Items include the signature Women Who Rock lightning bolt pin, a Gibson X Women Who Rock guitar strap, guitar picks, T-shirts, onesies, tanks, and one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry. A portion of all proceeds from the Women Who Rock collection will fund the life-saving breast cancer and women's health research at Magee-Women's Research Institute (MWRI).