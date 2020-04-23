DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN Teaches You How To Play 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' (Video)

SiriusXM's YouTube channel has been updated with a new video of DEF LEPPARD's Phil Collen teaching you how to play the band's iconic hit song "Pour Some Sugar On Me" on the guitar. Check it out below.

Released in 1988, "Pour Some Sugar On Me" peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 100 singles chart and started an explosion of over a million copies of the "Hysteria" album to be shipped in a single day.

Asked if he ever gets tired of playing the DEF LEPPARD classics over and over again, guitarist Vivian Campbell said in an interview, "To be honest, yeah, it would be great to go out and do obscure stuff. Instead of playing 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' every show, it would be more fun for us to go out and play an album cut from the 'High 'N' Dry' album or something. Having said that, every time that we go on stage we're playing in front of a different audience so the audience becomes like the sixth member of the group and it's exciting for the audience because even though we've played 'Photograph' a million times before, that might be their first time hearing it."

DEF LEPPARD released a new box set, "The Early Years 79-81", on March 20 via UMC/Virgin.

"The Early Years 79-81" box set represents the band's first two albums, "On Through The Night" (1980) and "High 'N' Dry" (1981), and has been prepared in conjunction with Elliott who has acted as executive producer on the set. The mastering has been done by the band's long serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh.

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release DEF LEPPARD's "London To Vegas" on May 29. This limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, DVD/Blu-ray+2CD and digital format release features two concert films: "Hysteria At The O2" and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood".

DEF LEPPARD is scheduled to hit the road this summer as part of "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The trek is slated kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida and will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run.

