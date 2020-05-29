DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN Joins YOUSICIAN For ZOOM Guitar Class (Video)

Last week, DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen teamed up with Yousician to join a Zoom music program class, riffing around to inspire the 13 students to continue their music education. Check out the lesson below.
Collen joined Mark Cocheo, music educator and guitarist, and his students with a drop-in during their afternoon class. Collen began with the DEF LEPPARD hit "Pour Some Sugar On Me", followed by a handful of students showcasing their own guitar version of the band’s instantly recognizable classic.
Phil later gave the group of teenagers some pretty sound advice. "It really comes down to putting the effort in, practicing and getting the technique down," he said. "It's all a learning curve. You gotta be you."
Eagle Rock Entertainment will release DEF LEPPARD's "London To Vegas" on May 29. This limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, DVD/Blu-ray+2CD and digital format release features two concert films: "Hysteria At The O2" and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood".
DEF LEPPARD is scheduled to hit the road this summer as part of "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The trek is slated kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida and will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run.
