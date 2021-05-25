DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN Covers Jazz Rock Fusion Classic 'Quadrant 4' (Video)

May 25, 2021 0 Comments

DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN Covers Jazz Rock Fusion Classic 'Quadrant 4' (Video)

DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen has released a music video for his version of "Quadrant 4", featuring his DELTA DEEP bandmates Forrest Robinson (drums) and Craig Martini (bass).

Says Phil: "I recruited drummer Forrest Robinson and bass player Craig Martini to accompany me on this track. We did a shred-guitar, hard-rock update of the 1973 jazz rock fusion classic 'Quadrant 4'. I've always loved the version from Billy Cobham's 'Spectrum' album that featured Tommy Bolin on guitar. We [DELTA DEEP] opened up our set with this song every night on Joe Satriani's 'G3' tour in 2018 and it was always a breakneck blast. I also wanted to let everyone know about some of the stuff I've been doing during COVID. This is just one of the amazing compositions I've recorded. More to come…"

Collen left school at 16 to work in a factory and as a dispatch rider. Influenced by guitar players such as Ritchie Blackmore, Jimi Hendrix and Mick Ronson, he soon developed a flashy, aggressive style of playing rock guitar. Phil quit his day job he went on tour as a guitarist with the London-based post-punk glam rock band GIRL. Collen joined DEF LEPPARD in 1982 during the "Pyromania" album recording sessions, playing guitar solos on the hits "Photograph", "Foolin'" and "Rock Of Ages", among others. "Pyromania" was DEF LEPPARD's breakthrough album and turned the band into rock superstars almost over night. They spent the summer of 1983 at No. 2 on the Billboard chart, behind Michael Jackson's "Thriller", the biggest-selling album of all time. "Pyromania" sold in excess of 10 times platinum and received a diamond award in the U.S. and Canada.

Collen has been featured in outlets ranging from Rolling Stone, People, The New York Times to Guitar World, Inc., Iron Man and beyond. Phil is an outspoken advocate for music, music education, animal rights, health and fitness and sobriety. In addition to his duties with DEF LEPPARD, Collen continues to write, perform and produce with MANRAZE, DELTA DEEP, TESLA and others. Collen released his memoir, "Adrenalized: Life, Def Leppard, and Beyond", in fall 2015.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).