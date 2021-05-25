DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN Covers Jazz Rock Fusion Classic 'Quadrant 4' (Video)

DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen has released a music video for his version of "Quadrant 4", featuring his DELTA DEEP bandmates Forrest Robinson (drums) and Craig Martini (bass).

Says Phil: "I recruited drummer Forrest Robinson and bass player Craig Martini to accompany me on this track. We did a shred-guitar, hard-rock update of the 1973 jazz rock fusion classic 'Quadrant 4'. I've always loved the version from Billy Cobham's 'Spectrum' album that featured Tommy Bolin on guitar. We [DELTA DEEP] opened up our set with this song every night on Joe Satriani's 'G3' tour in 2018 and it was always a breakneck blast. I also wanted to let everyone know about some of the stuff I've been doing during COVID. This is just one of the amazing compositions I've recorded. More to come…"

Collen left school at 16 to work in a factory and as a dispatch rider. Influenced by guitar players such as Ritchie Blackmore, Jimi Hendrix and Mick Ronson, he soon developed a flashy, aggressive style of playing rock guitar. Phil quit his day job he went on tour as a guitarist with the London-based post-punk glam rock band GIRL. Collen joined DEF LEPPARD in 1982 during the "Pyromania" album recording sessions, playing guitar solos on the hits "Photograph", "Foolin'" and "Rock Of Ages", among others. "Pyromania" was DEF LEPPARD's breakthrough album and turned the band into rock superstars almost over night. They spent the summer of 1983 at No. 2 on the Billboard chart, behind Michael Jackson's "Thriller", the biggest-selling album of all time. "Pyromania" sold in excess of 10 times platinum and received a diamond award in the U.S. and Canada.

Collen has been featured in outlets ranging from Rolling Stone, People, The New York Times to Guitar World, Inc., Iron Man and beyond. Phil is an outspoken advocate for music, music education, animal rights, health and fitness and sobriety. In addition to his duties with DEF LEPPARD, Collen continues to write, perform and produce with MANRAZE, DELTA DEEP, TESLA and others. Collen released his memoir, "Adrenalized: Life, Def Leppard, and Beyond", in fall 2015.

