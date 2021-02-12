DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN And JOE ELLIOTT Are Writing 'Some Really Killer Stuff'

February 12, 2021 0 Comments

DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN And JOE ELLIOTT Are Writing 'Some Really Killer Stuff'

DEF LEPPARD's Phil Collen was recently interviewed by Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott. During the 70-minute chat, which can be seen below, Collen offered his insights on songwriting and arranging, the art of layering guitars and vocals, working with producer Robert "Mutt" Lange, using heavy-gauge strings and metal pickups, Jackson guitars, his pre-DEF LEPPARD years and DEF LEPPARD's multi-million-selling "Hysteria" album.

Asked about his current and upcoming projects, Phil said: "We've [DEF LEPPARD] got some dates booked this year, but it all depends on the vaccine — if they even open the places up; that's what we're waiting on. So we're booked. We're good to go. We're ready to go. I'm at fighting weight. Everything is really cool.

"I'm doing a bunch of other stuff," he continued. "I'm writing with different people, writing with Joe [Elliott, DEF LEPPARD singer]. We've been doing some really killer stuff. And the band is always forward-moving.

"Actually, I've just done an instrumental with Forest Robinson and Craig Martini," Collen added. 'We're waiting to do the video for it. Everyone is having to do their own part for the video. Remember 'Quadrant Four' by Billy Cobham? We've done a metal, drum-bass — a hard rock/punk/jazz fusion [version]… We're just waiting to get the video edited together."

DEF LEPPARD's "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place last summer but has been pushed back to this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The Stadium Tour" is now scheduled to kick off on June 19, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee and conclude on September 12, 2021 in San Diego, California.

The last DEF LEPPARD studio album, a self-titled affair, came out in 2015.

DEF LEPPARD released a box set, "The Early Years 79-81", in March 2020 via UMC/Virgin. "The Early Years 79-81" box set represents the band's first two albums, "On Through The Night" (1980) and "High 'N' Dry" (1981), and was prepared in conjunction with Elliott who acted as executive producer on the set. The mastering was done by the band's long-serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh.

Eagle Rock Entertainment released DEF LEPPARD's "London To Vegas" in May 2020. This limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, DVD/Blu-ray+2CD and digital format release features two concert films: "Hysteria At The O2" and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood".

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).