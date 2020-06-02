DEF LEPPARD's Performance At ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME To Be Released On Vinyl For 'Record Store Day'

DEF LEPPARD's March 2019 performance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center will be released on vinyl for "Record Store Day" on August 29. Only 4,000 copies of the five-song EP will be made available.

For the performance part of the evening, DEF LEPPARD chose to play four of its biggest hits: "Hysteria", "Rock Of Ages", "Photograph" and "Pour Some Sugar On Me".

The 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame concluded with an all-star performance of David Bowie's "All The Young Dudes", featuring DEF LEPPARD, Ian Hunter, May, Steve Van Zandt, THE BANGLES' Susanna Hoffs and THE ZOMBIES' Rod Argent.

"Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame" EP track listing:

Side A:

01. Hysteria

02. Rock Of Ages

03. Photograph

Side B:

04. Pour Some Sugar On Me

05. All The Young Dudes (feat. Brian May and Ian Hunter)

"Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame" was mastered by Ronan McHugh and DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott.

DEF LEPPARD was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 14 years after the British rockers first became eligible.

The 34th annual ceremony saw DEF LEPPARD inducted by QUEEN's Brian May.

DEF LEPPARD members entering the Rock Hall included the current lineup — Elliott, guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, bassist Rick Savage and drummer Rick Allen — along with founding guitarist Pete Willis and LEPPARD's late guitarist Steve Clark.

HBO broadcasted a truncated version of the ceremony in April 2019.



