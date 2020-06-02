DEF LEPPARD's Performance At ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME To Be Released On Vinyl For 'Record Store Day'

June 2, 2020 0 Comments

DEF LEPPARD's Performance At ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME To Be Released On Vinyl For 'Record Store Day'

DEF LEPPARD's March 2019 performance at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony at Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center will be released on vinyl for "Record Store Day" on August 29. Only 4,000 copies of the five-song EP will be made available.

For the performance part of the evening, DEF LEPPARD chose to play four of its biggest hits: "Hysteria", "Rock Of Ages", "Photograph" and "Pour Some Sugar On Me".

The 2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame concluded with an all-star performance of David Bowie's "All The Young Dudes", featuring DEF LEPPARD, Ian Hunter, May, Steve Van Zandt, THE BANGLES' Susanna Hoffs and THE ZOMBIES' Rod Argent.

"Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame" EP track listing:

Side A:

01. Hysteria
02. Rock Of Ages
03. Photograph

Side B:

04. Pour Some Sugar On Me
05. All The Young Dudes (feat. Brian May and Ian Hunter)

"Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame" was mastered by Ronan McHugh and DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott.

DEF LEPPARD was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 14 years after the British rockers first became eligible.

The 34th annual ceremony saw DEF LEPPARD inducted by QUEEN's Brian May.

DEF LEPPARD members entering the Rock Hall included the current lineup — Elliott, guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell, bassist Rick Savage and drummer Rick Allen — along with founding guitarist Pete Willis and LEPPARD's late guitarist Steve Clark.

HBO broadcasted a truncated version of the ceremony in April 2019.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).