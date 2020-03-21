DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT Praises AEROSMITH: 'They Are A Force Of Nature'

In a recent interview with "Rock Hard With Jay Conroy", DEF LEPPARD frontman Joe Elliott was full of praise for fellow Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees AEROSMITH.

Joe said (hear audio below): "AEROSMITH is so uniquely them. I remember people used to compare 'em to THE [ROLLING] STONES, because of the sloppy thing, and more likely because of Steven's [Tyler, vocals] lips. But I didn't hear them as THE STONES. Maybe a little bit — yeah, probably the attitude — but musically, they were very different. And what AEROSMITH do is so unique. They own it.

"We did some shows with them in South America in 2017, and specifically, two of 'em were probably the best rock shows I've ever seen," he continued. "They were just on fire. When they get it right, my God — they're unstoppable. They are a force of nature."

DEF LEPPARD released a new box set, "The Early Years 79-81", on March 20 via UMC/Virgin.

"The Early Years 79-81" box set represents the band's first two albums, "On Through The Night" (1980) and "High 'N' Dry" (1981), and has been prepared in conjunction with Elliott who has acted as executive producer on the set. The mastering has been done by the band's long serving sound engineer Ronan McHugh.

Eagle Rock Entertainment will release DEF LEPPARD's "London To Vegas" on April 24. This limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, DVD/Blu-ray+2CD and digital format release features two concert films: "Hysteria At The O2" and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood".

DEF LEPPARD is scheduled to hit the road this summer as part of "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS. The trek is slated kick off on June 18 in Jacksonville, Florida and will mark CRÜE's first live dates since wrapping its 2014/2015 farewell run.

