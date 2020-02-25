DEF LEPPARD To Release 'London To Vegas' DVD And Blu-Ray In April

According to Amazon, DEF LEPPARD will release "London To Vegas" on April 24 in 2DVD/4CD and 2Blu-ray/4CD editions.

The official product description reads as follows: "Special deluxe edition featuring 2 unique shows! In 2018 Sheffield's finest made their long-awaited debut at London's O2 Arena. DEF LEPPARD performed the ground-breaking 'Hysteria' album in its entirety. In 2019, the newly minted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers returned to Las Vegas for their infamous Sin City residency, featuring stunning video walls, two stages and rarely performed album cuts, making for an unforgettable concert experience. Includes exclusive behind the scenes bonus features."

A short video teaser can be found below.

More information about "London To Vegas" will be made available on Thursday, February 27.

DEF LEPPARD's second Vegas residency concluded in September at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

"It was great," DEF LEPPARD frontman Joe Elliott told Meltdown of the WRIF radio station. "It was really fun. We did 12 shows over a three-week period. We never played the same set twice. We threw in some really obscure stuff that we haven't played for many years — things off 'High 'N' Dry' — we played some stuff that we haven't played for 25, 26 years, from 'Pyromania', and we played songs we've never played before live ever in front of an audience. We really did have fun changing it up every night. Great audiences. It was the biggest production we've ever done. And we got to sleep in the same bed for three weeks. [Laughs]"

Joe elaborated on the importance of changing up the setlist during the residency, telling WRIF: "You don't get old in three weeks, but you would if you were playing the same set night after night after night after night. And I think the fact that we changed up the set every night, it means that when we went in to soundcheck, we'd have to play these songs to make sure we were comfortable to play them that night. So it always gives it a bit of an edge, especially when you don't really make your mind up which songs you're gonna play until maybe a couple of hours before you go on. You're, like, 'Oh, what are we gonna do tonight?' There's core elements of the set that don't change, like the intro, the middle bit and maybe the ending, because there's certain songs that a band like us, you can't get out of the building alive unless you play 'em. But there is scope for in and around kind of the ride areas in the set, where you're going from sequence one to sequence two, if you like, where you can change things out, and that's what we did. And we had a lot of fun doing that."

At the opening concert of the residency on August 14, 2019, the band's 23-song set included two tracks which had never been performed before — "Let Me Be" from "X" and "We Belong" from "Def Leppard" — along with rarely played cuts "Die Hard The Hunter" (aired for the first time since 1992), "Slang" (first time since 2013), "Billy's Got A Gun" (first time since 2002), "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" (first time since 2005) and "Now" (first time since 2003). There was also a mini-acoustic set in the middle, consisting of four tracks.

DEF LEPPARD played its first Las Vegas residency seven years ago at the Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, a pioneering effort for a rock band.

