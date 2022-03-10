DEF LEPPARD To Appear In NETFLIX Movie 'The Bank Of Dave'

According to Lancashire Telegraph, DEF LEPPARD visited Burnley, U.K. last weekend to film a segment for the upcoming Netflix movie "The Bank Of Dave". It is not yet clear what role DEF LEPPARD will play in the film, but the band confirmed its involvement in a post this past Tuesday (March 8) on social media.

DEF LEPPARD shared a photo from the set of the movie and included the following message: "Fun time this past weekend!"

A feel-good romantic comedy, "The Bank Of Dave" was written by Piers Ashworth ("Save The Cinema", "Blithe Spirit") and is being directed by Chris Foggin ("Fisherman's Friends"). It stars Joel Fry, Phoebe Dynevor and Rory Kinnear. Netflix has acquired U.K. and Irish rights and WME Independent, the international film financing and distribution arm of talent agency WME, will handle the rest of worldwide sales.

Based on the true-life experiences of Dave Fishwick, "The Bank Of Dave" tells the story of how a working class Burnley man and self-made millionaire fought to set up a community bank so that he could help the local businesses of Burnley not only survive, but thrive. In his bid to help his beloved community of Burnley, he has to take on the elitist financial institutions of London and fight to receive the first, new banking license to be issued in over 100 years.

Fry ("Yesterday", "In The Earth", "Love Wedding Repeat"), who recently starred as one of the leads in the big-budget family movie "Cruella", plays young London lawyer Hugh who is hired by Dave to fight his case against the British banking system. Star of Netflix hit "Bridgerton", Dynevor ("The Colour Room") plays feisty local doctor Alexandra. The character of Dave is played by Olivier winner and BAFTA nominee Rory Kinnear ("Bond", "Penny Dreadful", "The Imitation Game").

